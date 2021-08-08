Ipswich Town 2-2 Morecambe - Highlights

Sunday, 8th Aug 2021 09:10 Highlights of yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Morecambe via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 09:56 - Aug 8

Really impressed with both our goals, particularly the passing and movement for our first. Norwoods headed knock on deserves a lot of praise and so happy for Bonne, what a moment for him and his family. We all know what we require with our defence. 0

BobbyBell added 10:13 - Aug 8

Wolfenden was put in an awful position by that back pass. In hindsight he could have put it in row z but he should never have been put in that position. Their first goal was a case of us watching a situation develop instead of dealing with it. We do need another experienced defender to make us more solid and to help the promising youngsters improve. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments