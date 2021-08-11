Ipswich Town 0-1 Newport County - Highlights
Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 09:55
Highlights of Town's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
|MickMillsTash added 11:18 - Aug 11
We moved the ball with pace and skill all night. Better than at any time last season.
Clements, Dobra and the Humphries promising
Thought the header was over the line.
Ok we lost and the pressure grows but I enjoyed it.
In the early rounds This competition is used to get players fit and should have 5 subs
Would have liked to see Pigott play.
Norwood is a crock and for all sorts of reasons we should get rid.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls