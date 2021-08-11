Ipswich Town 0-1 Newport County - Highlights

MickMillsTash added 11:18 - Aug 11

We moved the ball with pace and skill all night. Better than at any time last season.

Clements, Dobra and the Humphries promising

Thought the header was over the line.

Ok we lost and the pressure grows but I enjoyed it.

In the early rounds This competition is used to get players fit and should have 5 subs

Would have liked to see Pigott play.

Norwood is a crock and for all sorts of reasons we should get rid.