Cook: I Have Never, Ever Wanted to Disrespect Any Footballer

Friday, 24th Sep 2021 11:32 Town boss Paul Cook has responded to former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop describing his summer Portman Road exit as “almost disrespectful”. Bishop, 25, had been with the club since the U8s before joining the summer exodus, moving to Lincoln City for a fee understood to be £220,000. “It was kind of expected but it was brutal at the same time – almost disrespectful,” the Cambridge-born schemer said ahead of last week’s game between the Blues and the Imps, which his old club won 1-0. Cook said: “We had that difficult summer. I read an article in which Teddy Bishop said it felt a little bit disrespectful. I can guarantee you I have never, ever wanted to disrespect any footballer in my life. “Football’s a tough, tough industry. I’d like to think through my career, I’ve made a lot more friends than I have enemies. “It was just this summer I felt it was something we had to do. How easy is it to deliver bad news? Is there a nice way? I don’t think there is.”

Photo: Matchday Images



1



spanishblue added 11:42 - Sep 24

Ha getting the sack is unpleasant I would say, but football is tough but well paid, and for somebody injured for 3 years to say he’s been disrespected speaks of his ill discipline and professionalism and childishness get over it 99% of us would love to have had Teddys ability 2

runningout added 11:42 - Sep 24

Complete change was a must and impossible to do it without a bit of upset. Genuine good wishes go to all that it effects, from all all decent Ipswich Town supporters. 2

legoman added 11:46 - Sep 24

The way you took our club by the scruff of the neck and shook it into place was why I instantly became a Cooky fan and then when the Texans moved in with the management team I knew you were the man for the job, I am convinced that you will be here longer than any other manager and will enjoy your time in the Prem with us, onwards and upwards. And thank you Marcus for setting all of this up, I am in seventh heaven when I think of what I am eventually be able to watch. Cheers. 0

Jugsy added 11:49 - Sep 24

Lots of fans willed Teddy to realise his potential, doubt he could have had any more support. If he can honestly say he was a success or achieved his goals here, then maybe he can feel a bit aggrieved. So often was found wanting in games and whilst this new squad is still coming together, I think we've already seen more potential/better performances in these midfielders. I actually think Teddy has done well to be picked up by Appleton, he should focus on that. 1

1

