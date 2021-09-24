Cook: I Have Never, Ever Wanted to Disrespect Any Footballer
Friday, 24th Sep 2021 11:32
Town boss Paul Cook has responded to former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop describing his summer Portman Road exit as “almost disrespectful”.
Bishop, 25, had been with the club since the U8s before joining the summer exodus, moving to Lincoln City for a fee understood to be £220,000.
“It was kind of expected but it was brutal at the same time – almost disrespectful,” the Cambridge-born schemer said ahead of last week’s game between the Blues and the Imps, which his old club won 1-0.
Cook said: “We had that difficult summer. I read an article in which Teddy Bishop said it felt a little bit disrespectful. I can guarantee you I have never, ever wanted to disrespect any footballer in my life.
“Football’s a tough, tough industry. I’d like to think through my career, I’ve made a lot more friends than I have enemies.
“It was just this summer I felt it was something we had to do. How easy is it to deliver bad news? Is there a nice way? I don’t think there is.”
