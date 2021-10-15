Hladký: Everyone Can See the Improvement and I’m Sure We Can Continue to Get Better

Friday, 15th Oct 2021 06:00 Goalkeeper Václav Hladký is convinced Town’s recent improved form – just one defeat in six games in all competitions – will continue as they look to continue climbing the League One table. Hladký, who was signed from Salford in the summer, has played in 10 of the club’s 11 league games this season, only missing out when Brighton loanee Christian Walton was preferred for last month’s visit of Bolton Wanderers and the Blues were walloped 5-2. He said: “We have had a big improvement and obviously we are a group of new lads so it takes time. The important thing is that everyone can see the improvement with better results and I’m pretty sure we can continue to get better.” Hladký has two clean sheets to his credit, in the 1-0 win at Lincoln and the 6-0 home thrashing of rock-bottom Doncaster, and is enjoying everything about the move to Suffolk. Asked specifically about his own form, he added: “Ipswich are a bigger club and it is a new experience, so of course I needed time to settle. There were 20 new players in the squad and we all had to get to know each other. “That takes time and I think that’s why the first few results weren’t great, while individual performances were also affected. We have shown what we are capable of in recent games and I think we will get even better as the season progresses. “For me there were a lot of things going on because my wife gave birth to our son. It was a big move for me from Manchester, especially with a new member of the family. “To be honest it was all a bit of a rush but I’m settled in now and enjoying my football. I can focus totally on myself and my performances now.” Hladký, 30, has been part of a settled defensive unit in recent games, with George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess teaming up in the middle over the last six league matches. “They are both experienced guys and really good players,” he continued, “but it’s not just those two because all four of our central defenders are like that and I’m happy to play alongside any of them.” Asked how he felt when manager Paul Cook signed Walton and put him straight into the side for the heavy home defeat by Bolton, the keeper added: “This is a big club and there is always going to be competition for the jersey and it is all about the squad in football these days. “Everybody wants to play but that isn’t possible and you have to challenge yourself to be better. It’s always great to work with other goalkeepers because it can push you to a better level. “Like I said, everybody wants to play. Every day in training you have to work hard and show what you can do. “It is about showing the manager that you deserve the jersey and I think every player will have the same point of view. You work hard to get into the team and you must continue to work hard to stay in the team.” Hladký enjoys a great relationship with fellow countryman Tomas Holy, who retained the number one shirt but has so far only featured in the three Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy games. “Tomas is a great person, always smiling, and I am really, really pleased to have a Czech mate in the squad,” he said. “It is the first time it has happened in my journey abroad and Tomas is of the same opinion so we are happy to be together. “When we are on our own we speak in Czech but the rest of the time, when we speak to each other, we try to speak in English as much as possible because there is some fine if you use a foreign language in the dressing room. It is always English in there. The fine system is just a bit of fun and we haven’t had one yet.” Hladký’s foreign journey started when he joined Scottish club St Mirren on an 18-month deal in January 2019 and became a hero with Saints’ fans when he played a major part in maintaining their Premiership status, saving three of the four spot-kicks he faced in a penalty shoot-out in the play-off final against Dundee United. He left at the end of his contract in the summer of 2020, joining Salford City in League Two and enjoying a successful season that proved to be his one and only with the ambitious outfit. “I wasn’t necessarily looking for a move but I knew the season had been successful and from speaking to my agent I knew there might be an opportunity coming up,” he said. “I decided that if it happened I would definitely consider it and when Ipswich did make an offer I was 100 per cent in favour of moving. I just basically wanted to join Ipswich because they are playing at a different level than Salford.”

Photo: Matchday Images



