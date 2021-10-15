Town Appoint Director of Football Operations

Friday, 15th Oct 2021 12:46 Town have announced that Gary Probert will be joining the club as director of football operations on November 1st. Probert joins the club having previously been with Bristol City since 2013 in a variety of roles, most recently academy manager, a position he was appointed to by current Blues CEO Mark Ashton during his time at Ashton Gate. Prior to his spell with the Robins, Probert was county development manager with Gloucestershire FA and before that was youth development manager and further education manager at Forest Green Rovers between 2005 and 2007. Probert, who has a BSc in Sports Coaching from the University of Wales Institute, an UEFA A Licence and an FA Advanced Youth Award, will oversee the Blues’ recruitment, academy, analysis, U23s and loans programme, playing a pivotal role in the development of emerging talent within the youth set-up. “I’m looking forward to getting started,” Probert told the club website. "I think it’s a really exciting project to find out about, add some value to and play a part in. “From afar, it looked like something big was happening here. Having spoken to Mark in the last few days, it’s brought it home to me how inspirational and big it could be.” In addition to Ashton, Probert has also worked with director of performance Andy Rolls, chief executive officer Luke Werhun and head of sports science Andy Costin, who all joined the club from the Robins earlier in the summer. “Having a relationship with people I’ve worked with previously is advantageous for hopefully hitting the ground running," he added. “The role will help support Lee O’Neill and the academy, and help that transition from playing in the academy to senior football. "I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and playing my part to help move the club forwards.” CEO Ashton added: “I’m delighted to be able to confirm that Gary will be joining us. I worked with Gary for a number of years and he was instrumental in bringing through a stream of players into the first team with some of those going on to play in the Premier League. "Gary will work closely with Paul Cook and Andy Rolls to oversee a number of crucial areas at the club.” Current Bristol City CEO Richard Gould told his club's official website: “We wish Gary Probert all the best and thank him for the nine years’ service he has given to the club and the academy, which has developed greatly under his leadership.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments