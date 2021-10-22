It Is Vital We Survive - Notes for Fleetwood Town

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 15:00 The Blues return to Portman Road to face Fleetwood Town after two consecutive away games and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. Having picked up four points from two away games, including a stunning 4-0 victory away to Portsmouth on Tuesday, Town head back home as they look to extend their unbeaten league run to four games Their opponents, Fleetwood Town, have had a few tricky spells this season. The season started with three straight defeats, before a run of six games without losing. Currently, they have only one league win from their last six games. So far this season, the Cod Army have so far picked up three wins, four draws and five defeats, but do have two games in hand on some of the sides above them. Last term, Callum Camps provided goals from the midfield, Paddy Madden kept up his solid goalscoring form with Wes Burns providing pace and directness from the right. Simon Grayson “Full credit to Simon Grayson with what he has done with the youth, long may it continue with players that want to play for the club”, “This is a team still learning and now, despite sitting 20th, I see more positives than negatives with our season, and I include Grayson in that”, “He has a massive task ahead with what is at his disposal.” Fleetwood manager Grayson has been in charge of the Cod Army since January, overseeing their mid-table finish last season. He replaced outgoing manager Joey Barton after his departure to then-League One Bristol Rovers. “Grayson has really steadied the ship and made us competitive and hard to beat”, “Grayson has been nowhere near picking his first-choice team at any stage this season due to injuries, Covid etc”, “It's a long season, Grayson isn't going anywhere so let's see how it progresses.” Since his arrival, Fleetwood haven’t progressed far up the table, nor have they found themselves in a precarious position. Their football has been described as boring, but at the same time some have called it exciting. The development of youth has been a key factor in their play this season. Settling in Mid-Table “Let the rebuild commence”, “A full clear-out and rebuild is needed as the performances are painful to watch”, “Thank God the season’s over. Squad’s done, running on one per cent battery. Clear-out and rebuild must start immediately.” Fleetwood finished last season in 15th position, nine places lower than their play-off campaign from the 2019/20 season. Their final game of the season came at Portman Road, where they were beaten 3-1. “Grayson needs to ensure we build a team the fans can enjoy watching as I for one don't want to watch the turgid stuff that's being served at moment”, “Grayson has got a decent record as a manager, and I do back him to improve the squad for next season”, “We need to keep [Wes] Burns, our best player.” Grayson saw a large number of players push through into the senior team at the back end of last season and has continued that trend of keeping the youngsters in and around the first-team squad. The Squad Grayson oversaw a large turnover of players this summer, rebuilding the squad left to him by Barton. Player of the Year Burns departed for Town with Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Harvey Saunders joining up with Barton at Bristol Rovers in League Two. Veteran midfielder Mark Duffy moved to League Two side Tranmere Rovers, wide player Josh Morris left for pastures new with Salford City, with eight loan spells coming to an end when the season finished. Compared to the squad that ended the 2020/21 season, six of the starting XI remain from their 3-1 defeat away to Town with three of the bench still at the club. In terms of squad strength, the Cod Army are very excited about the future of the club with a large number of young players making waves in the first team. “We have an abundance of young talent coming through. Now we are sprinkling some experience from someone who knows the club and isn’t bringing any drama”, “I thought the midfield had a good balanced look about them”, “We look a tad vulnerable in defence but good in attack.” However, there is a large feeling that Grayson doesn’t have a second plan to go to if a game isn’t going his way with a number of injuries affecting that. “We have to defend better”, “We didn’t seem to have a Plan B”, “Please can we stop the [Harrison] Biggins is a wing-back experiment now.” Fleetwood Town 0-1 Burton Albion “I wish I had stayed home. Played terrible tonight”, “We keep taking corners short which isn't working and those long throws aren't working now either”, “Admittedly not great tonight, for me we didn’t play the ball on the ground enough, we play in Fleetwood it’s windy, we all know that”, “Today, the tactics seemed to change back to same old negative football.” “Had nothing up front today. Crossing was woeful. The long throw never works. Very poor tonight”, “We seem to behave like the away team at home in the first half and not gave a go to get the upper hand”, “Thought we were a lot better second half, however, in reality still never created enough chances and being better than first half was a low bar to achieve so nothing really to write home about.” Grayson lined up his Fleetwood side in their common 3-5-2 formation and that is the expected set-up for the game this weekend, unless they change to match up our system. Fleetwood Town 3-0 Crewe Alexandra “Considering the massive spate of injuries, I really can't believe how well we are playing”, “That’s a superb win. All without [Tom] Clarke and [Jordan] Rossiter who are key figures for us in big positions”, “So much better watching the youth of our team chasing balls down, looking to play at a high tempo, as opposed to employing overpaid journeymen, which I think over the years we have done.” “Thought every player was superb today. Tempo was the biggest factor, especially second half”, “Seriously though, a great game to watch. Very entertaining. Thought we played at pace”, “3-0 for me was the right result.” Fleetwood’s 3-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra saw them make three changes from the last league outing, a 2-1 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic. Goalkeepers

“Will Alex Cairns sign the ball as well or will he just get his finger tips to it?”, “The iFollow commentator definitely had the hots for Cairns’s pink goalie kit”, “Cairns error for second goal but he’s made up for that in other ways!!!” Alex Cairns Number one goalkeeper Cairns has been with the Cod Army since 2016 and was a key part of their play-off run two seasons ago. Has a few young keepers backing him up, but doesn’t look likely to be displaced anytime soon. “It would be fair to say that [Bolton manager Ian Evatt] ruined the career of a potential young boy named Billy Crellin”, “[Alex Cairns is] better than Billy for sure, not League One level in my own opinion”, “Give Crellin a chance when he just isn't League One standard?” Young goalkeeper Crellin spent last season at Bolton Wanderers, but a scathing post-match interview by manager Evatt ended his first-team chances. Back with Fleetwood and has featured in the cup games. Defenders “Great to see Callum [Johnson] back from injury”, “We would have to apply for permission to the EFL to remove an injured player from our squad and replace him with another, like we did with Callum Johnson when Brad Halliday got injured”, “Callum Johnson getting another run out.” Loanee Johnson was a surprise departure from Portsmouth this season after joining them from Accrington Stanley for a hefty fee. Has been playing at centre-back recently due to injuries. “Looks like Brad Halliday is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury”, “Brad Halliday is the one who is injured”, “No Brad Halliday after undergoing knee surgery.” Summer signing Halliday joined Fleetwood from Doncaster Rovers, but the right-back’s season looks to be over after damaging his ACL. One of a few long-term injury issues for Fleetwood. “Superb to see Conor [McLaughlin] back in the colours”, “He's currently without a club so cost is just his wages”, “Hope it happens, best right-back we've ever had.” As a reactionary pick-up due to Halliday’s injury, McLaughlin returns to Highbury after four seasons away having most recently played for Sunderland. Able to play at both right -back and centre-back, his versatility could be key. “James Hill controlling the centre of defence is very impressive”, “I think it's pretty certain that James Hill will be on his way”, “Congratulations James Hill on your 50th appearance.” Young defender Hill was a breakthrough talent last season and has started the last nine games for the club. Has picked up a goal for the club this season already and looks to be on the wish-list of a lot of clubs higher up the pyramid. “Two season-ending injuries before September is out”, “Apparently Darnell Johnson has done his achilles and will miss most of the season. We are cursed at right-back”, “Super Darnell Johnson at the back.” Like Halliday, Darnell Johnson has been rocked by injury. Looks to be a torn achilles, which will see him out for the majority of the season. Another defensive issue for Fleetwood to deal with. “Also missing is [Harrison] Holgate who's done OK last few games he's played”, “Holgate and Johnson both played very well”, “Harrison Holgate and Alex Cairns were outstanding today.” Another young defender, Holgate, was also a breakthrough talent last season, but hasn’t featured as much as Hill has been able to. Has missed the last eight games due to injury. “Honestly think Max Clark will prove a great addition to the team and we might be in for some pleasant surprises”, “Good defensively, but his strengths lie in his ability to progress the ball into dangerous areas”, “Fleetwood Town have got a player there.” Flying full-back Clark has swapped Hull City for Fleetwood Town, and has made the left midfield position his own in the last few games. Started the last three games as he looks to add goals to his game. Full-Back “His celebration looked like he’s almost bored of scoring free-kicks”, “Honest to God if Danny Andrew scores another free-kick tonight the man deserves to be knighted”, “Danny Andrew seems to be in the best goalscoring season of his career.” Goalscoring defender Andrew has made himself a free-kick specialist, scoring a stunning goal against Crewe from a dead-ball situation. Has been used as the left midfielder and the left centre-back this season, featuring in every league game. “Does this lad ever miss free-kicks”, “Danny Andrew is having a fabulous season and wow can he take a free-kick”, “Another wonder free-kick from Danny Andrew.” Andrew has been with the club since 2019, joining from Doncaster Rovers, and was part of the strong defence that helped Fleetwood to the play-off semi-finals. Has a whole new group of defenders to work with this season. Centre-Back “Tom Clarke is still trying to be captain and stay in control of everyone”, “An experienced player and a leader that will of course help in and around the dressing room”, “Clarke said he's also hoping to be back by [Wycombe].” Experienced defender Clarke joined the club this summer from League Two side Salford City and adds some much-needed know-how to a young dressing room which includes a lot of young defenders. “Tom Clarke adds that bit of experience too”, “He signs a one-year deal at the Cod Army and he will give advice to the younger players to the team”, “Really good leader, think it works really well for both parties this one.” Clarke started the first 10 games of the season, but has been missing for the last few matches. Is understood to be returning at the end of the month. Midfielders “Dan Batty was terrific too”, “Only 23 so has things to learn in the game”, “He's played in the Championship so brings that experience with him from a higher level. Very technical.” Dynamic midfielder Batty, like Clark, was with Hull City before making the switch to Fleetwood Town in January. A tenacious midfielder, he has started the last three games. “I like [Jordan] Rossiter but I thought the midfield looked better balanced without him”, “I'd also like to give a special mention to Rossiter. Battled his heart out. Smashed everyone and demanded more from the team”, “I think goes under the radar a bit.” Jordan Rossiter England youth international Rossiter started the first 10 league games this season, but like Clarke has been missing for the last few. At only 24, he is one of the more experienced options in centre midfield. “Bad enough with injuries at the moment but at times it feels like we’re down to 10 with [Harrison] Biggins playing”, “Biggins is poor”, “I reckon we should send Biggins to Salford and bring back Paul Coutts.” Young midfielder Biggins, much like George Hirst from the Pompey preview, seems to be the scapegoat amongst Fleetwood fans this season. Spent last year with Barrow before returning for this season. “Shayden [Morris] has a fractured ankle. Up to 13 weeks out”, “I talked to Shayden Morris after the game and he said that he's hoping to be back in two weeks against Wycombe”, “I think Shayden's pace in midfield is what we're currently missing.” Expansive winger Morris has taken over from Wes Burns on the right-hand side, with the electric wideman starting the season impressively, before an injury set him back for a few months. “Have [Anthony] Pilkington at wing-back but he’s just too slow really”, “Time in India didn't exactly go to plan for Anthony Pilkington”, “Been injured and missed a lot of pre-season so playing catch-up.” Adding some much-needed experience to the midfield options, Pilkington arrived at Highbury having spent the last year in India. Hasn’t played in eight games, so is another nursing an injury. Centre Midfielders “If [Callum] Camps hadn't had a flyer to the start of last season we would be in League Two now”, “Callum Camps is a good player in midfield too”, “Callum Camps put in the best single performance I've seen in the EFL this season so far, unplayable.” Advanced midfielder Camps was one of the best midfielders in League One last season, picking up 11 goals in all competitions. Hasn’t been as prolific this season, but has started the last 10 league games. “Camps been injured and behind in his training/fitness”, “Camps being back tonight is a good start”, “Callum Camps was simply unplayable for Fleetwood against Rotherham.” Playing once again in the three-man midfield, Camps hasn’t been able to drive forward as much as he did last season, but is always sniffing around the edge of the box for a chance. “What a talented player”, “I see a very bright prospect in [Jay] Matete, but as proved last night when he is taking the role that Rossiter would have, it’s a big ask with his experience”, “Only player that can drive forward, so strong on the ball too.” Young midfielder Matete spent last season out on loan with Grimsby and was one of their only shining lights in the relegation season. “Matete was man of the match for me, I can see why Danny [Andrew] got it and I don’t begrudge it but Matete had a great game absolute class”, “Matete is unreal first name on team sheet at the minute with Hill”, “Plays with so much confidence.” Has returned to Fleetwood for this season and looks to have nailed down a first-team spot. Has started the last five games and has a goal to his name. Attack “Curious case of Ryan Edmondson. He’s still only 20 but I thought this would be the year to excel. Currently struggling to get game time under Grayson”, “Give Edmondson a game up front, the players have not played badly just need some luck as well”, “Ryan Edmondson’s due a goal or two mark my words.” Edmondson, on loan from Leeds, spent last season with Northampton Town in League One, but was unable to keep them out of the relegation zone. Now with Fleetwood, he has started the last four games this season. “No [Callum] Morton again tonight. Injured, Covid, rested?”, “I watched Morton’s first game against Pompey and was worried as didn’t think he was strong enough, however now I see him, when fit, as one of the first names on the team sheet”, “Morton is just coming back from injury.” Another loanee in the frontline, West Brom’s Morton spent last season with Lincoln City but injuries prevented him from having a solid run of games. Now with Fleetwood, he hasn’t started in the last six matches. “Paddy Lane, a star of the future, proud that he plays for Fleetwood”, “Need to give Paddy Lane and Edmondson a chance”, “Been very impressive [for former club Hyde United] and deserves his move into league football. Young striker Lane is the next off the production line, having already picked up his first goal for the club this season. Has a few options ahead of him, but has kept himself in the first-team picture. One-Season Wonder “The more I think about the Joe [Garner] transfer the more I like it. At the moment I think there’s a lot of pressure on the young lads like Shayden to get the results whereas we now have more experience to take some of that pressure”, “Garner came to us unfit for League One football”, “When Garner came on he won everything in the air.” Ex-Town striker Garner spent one year with the Blues, scoring 10 goals in his 2017/18. Has played for Wigan, APOEL Nicosia and now Fleetwood since then and offers some experience to a young frontline at Highbury. Striker “Think it’s about time we applauded Ged Garner for his performances”, “The obvious threats that spring to mind are Danny Andrew at left-back and Ged Garner up top”, “He’s defied the odds, bulked up and is producing the goals.” Ged Garner Another striker of the same name, Ged Garner has been Fleetwood’s standout striker for the last few months. Pushed himself into the first-team picture last season and hasn’t looked back since. “I’m going to name my first-born Ged”, “Was so close to leaving the club. We let him run his contract down and now he’s loved”, “Said from day one when this man gets given his chance he will bang them in.” Has five goals to his name this season, having started the campaign slowly. Looks to be the first name on the team sheet in terms of the attacking options, but hasn’t had a partner nailed down yet. Fleetwood Town Fans on ITFC “With a great result against Crewe, come and join us on our trip to Ipswich, former UEFA Cup winners and Premier League club”, “Good luck Wes, we will certainly miss you”, “Very consistent and hard-working player. We'll definitely miss him”, “Thanks for all your efforts Wes! Good luck at Ipswich”, “Considering the alternative was losing him for nothing in a year, I’m glad we’ve got money for him. Great servant over the years and did very well as a makeshift right-back last season.” Expectation “History tells us around 10 games, Grayson will understand the situation. Can't see him hitting 20 if we are relegation candidates. Let's hope he can deliver”, “Fleetwood Town is unique and it is vital we survive as an example to others. The owner, the staff, the fans and the players create an amazing environment”, “What I still see (Charlton/Burton excluding) is a team that are fighting for points and I don’t see a team that would do that if they didn’t believe in the manager”, “So far, I have thoroughly enjoyed watching this team”, “This season is going to be very tough but I look forward to the challenge in a weird way.” Websites Fleetwood Town are the only League One side without a designated forum to look at with the best area for Fleetwood fans being the Cod Army Facebook Group.

