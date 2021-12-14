McGreal: You'll See the Best of Kane After a Good Run of Games

Tuesday, 14th Dec 2021 14:57 Interim manager John McGreal believes full-back Kane Vincent-Young will get back to his best once he’s got a run of games behind him following a frustrating two years with injury. Vincent-Young joined the Blues from Colchester, then managed by McGreal, in August 2019 and made a huge impression in his first nine games for the club before suffering the first of a number of injuries. The 25-year-old made a return to action in March but then suffered a shoulder injury at Shrewsbury, which required surgery then meant he wasn’t fit at the start of pre-season. This campaign has seen him in and out of the side, again partly due to injury but also down to the good form of Janoi Donacien at right-back. Since McGreal came in in his temporary role, Vincent-Young and Donacien have both got the nod with the former U’s man at right-back from the start at both Charlton and Wigan with the St Lucia-born defender on the left, but with the pair swapping at half-time at the DW Stadium on Saturday. “Confidence-wise, you get Kane roaring and you get him going and firing on all cylinders, he’s a talent and he’s an asset to the club,” McGreal reflected. “As you alluded to, he’s just been so unfortunate that when he has got going he’s got injuries. “Fingers crossed for the boy that he’s able to keep himself fit, injury free and get a good run in the game. “Get a good run of games behind him and then you will see the best of Kane because there’s obviously a reason why he’s come to the club and I think the fans and the press saw how good he was prior to him getting injured. “And while we’re here at this time and when the new manager comes in, it’s down to us to maintain what he does because he gets you excited with what he does from a full-back position. He is a very talented boy.” Could be play further up the pitch? “Possibly, I think he used to be a winger going back to his Tottenham days prior to him coming in at Colchester, and you can see why, he’s always on those mazy runs as a full-back, so he has got that in him and we don’t want to take that away from him. That’s a big part of his armoury. “But at this moment in time, I think he has put himself in that full-back position and he’s done particularly well. “And he can play either side, a little bit like JD [Donacien], he can also play either side. It does give them a couple of strings to their bows.”

Photo: Matchday Images



markchips added 15:30 - Dec 14

Probably know KVY as well as anyone. With the abject failure of Coulsen to stay fit probably worth persevering with him at Left back. Penney can act as back up as I don't see him as a left back , more a left midfielder who still needs to learn how to stop crosses coming in. Too weak for this division and clearly why Sheffield Weds let him go. 0

ArnieM added 15:31 - Dec 14

“ you’ll see the best of Kane after a run of games”…..wonder how many other players would say the same thing though ? Pigott, Norwood, Woolfie etc etc …. 2

Suffolkboy added 15:56 - Dec 14

From the horse’s mouth ! COYB 0

Bazza8564 added 15:58 - Dec 14

Worried that playing KVY and JD together means one of them is always on the wrong side, and we do have three natural LB....

If we move to a 532 then by all means use KVY as a wing back behind JD but not ahead of Penney or Coulson when fit 0

hoppy added 16:07 - Dec 14

I was concerned when KVY was on the right and JD on the left, as JD has been far more effective on the right this season, but not so assured on the left. Hopefully if they're both in the team, it will be KVY on the left and JD on the right as was switched at Wigan. 0

Marinersnose added 16:33 - Dec 14

Donacien has been a revelation this season but a fit and firing KVY is a far better player offensively and if he can find his form he’s a certain starter. Woolfenden would probably be the same. He’s blotted his copy book and as a result has been banished like Norwood but he is a talent with zero confidence 0

not_a_witty_name added 16:36 - Dec 14

If only you could fit KVY, JD and Sone Aluko on the right 0

Karlosfandangal added 17:44 - Dec 14

Woolfenden was part of the problem last season so for me he needs to prove he wants to play, better this season than last granted but for me he should by now be a player Town are trying to hold on too rather than kicking his heals in the 2nd string 0

