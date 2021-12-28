Town Add Fulham Coach and Analyst to Staff
Tuesday, 28th Dec 2021 14:20
Manager Kieran McKenna has added Fulham U23 assistant coach and analyst Charlie Turnbull to his staff as the Blues’ new head of analysis.
McKenna knows Turnbull from the Tottenham academy where he worked as an academy coach and analyst from 2014 until 2016.
He joined Fulham as U13 and U14 coach before progressing into his most recent role at Craven Cottage.
Turnbull has also worked with hitting technique and free kick specialist Bartek Sylwestrzak and has a first class honours degree in Sport, Exercise and Health Science from Loughborough University, where he subsequently studied for an MSc in Sport Coaching. He also holds a UEFA A Licence.
McKenna said last week that he was planning to make further additions to his coaching team having named Martyn Pert as his assistant.
“We’re still building the staff,” he said at this lunchtime’s press conference. “At the moment I’ve brought in Charlie Turnbull as head of analysis, who will also work very closely with us on the coaching side.
“Charlie’s coming in from Fulham, where he was U23s coach and U23s analyst. He’s someone I’ve known for a while, a fantastically talented young coach, a fantastically talented young analyst.
“Someone I know will add to our staff team here and the players will respond to and will be able to work well with the players and develop the players and will be a good addition to the club.
“He’s come on on board and we’re still in the process of speaking to one or two people. The club have given me really good scope to add and develop my staff as time goes on.
“No other additions at the moment but there’s still scope going forward to add to the staff team and that’s something that we’re looking at at the moment in terms of the balance of the staff, the balance of the squad that we’re working with and we might use a little bit of extra help and a little bit of a different skillset than we have currently in the building.”
Photo: Matchday Images
