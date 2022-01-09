Quintet in Team of the Week
Sunday, 9th Jan 2022 12:58
Manager Kieran McKenna, skipper Samy Morsy, Matt Penney, Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne have all been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following yesterday’s brilliant 4-0 victory at Gillingham.
McKenna is the first Town boss to see his side to victories in each of his first two matches in charge since Roy Keane in 2009.
Morsy was a key man in midfield during Saturday’s win and hit the bar late on, Bonne ended his 10-game goalless streak, Penney assisted his goal and Burns netted Town’s second of the afternoon.
