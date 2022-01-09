Quintet in Team of the Week

Sunday, 9th Jan 2022 12:58 Manager Kieran McKenna, skipper Samy Morsy, Matt Penney, Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne have all been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following yesterday’s brilliant 4-0 victory at Gillingham. McKenna is the first Town boss to see his side to victories in each of his first two matches in charge since Roy Keane in 2009. Morsy was a key man in midfield during Saturday’s win and hit the bar late on, Bonne ended his 10-game goalless streak, Penney assisted his goal and Burns netted Town’s second of the afternoon.

IpswichT62OldBoy added 13:06 - Jan 9

Its been a while since anywhere near this number have featured, another positive sign. 0

Ryorry added 13:06 - Jan 9

Well deserved all 0

Linkboy13 added 13:09 - Jan 9

Surprised Aluko not in there just a bit of fun really not to be taken seriously. Penney has had a new lease of life since the new manager arrived . It's a shame he didn't come out of our academy then people on here would be raving about him. 1

TractorFrog added 13:16 - Jan 9

Manager of the Week in only his second game as a manager. Congratulations, Kieran McKenna!



Also congratulations to Bonne, Morsy, Burns and Penney. To be honest, the entire starting XI could have been in the team of the week, except Walton as he had nothing to do! 2

