Bonne Delighted to End Goal Drought

Sunday, 9th Jan 2022 17:55 Striker Macauley Bonne says ending his goal drought in yesterday’s 4-0 win at Gillingham is a weight off his shoulders. Have raced to 11 goals by November 2nd, the on-loan QPR man went 10 games without a goal until turning home Matt Penney’s pass to put the Blues three goals in front at the Priestfield Stadium to finally take his tally to 12 “We were buzzing in the dressing room because it was a really good team performance," Bonne, who also played a part in Town’s first and second goals, told iFollow Ipswich. “I'm delighted to end the goal drought as it has been a fair few weeks and that's a weight off my shoulders for sure. “It was really good work from Matt to play the ball across and as it was coming I was thinking 'ooh it's bobbling, is today my day or not?' but thankfully it was fine. I certainly had a sigh of relief. “The gaffer wanted us to start quickly and we did that. Every goal was a team goal and it was so good to see the things we had been working on come off in the game. “Our game management was good in the second half as well. We wanted to make sure we came out and were solid so we didn't concede, and then we'd try to get the fourth goal when we could. “Fair play to the fans that came as they must have been soaked. We were buzzing to have a following like that, and they've been great for us all season.”

Photo: Pagepix



