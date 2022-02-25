Tractor Girls Out to Make History Against Saints

Friday, 25th Feb 2022 11:42 Ipswich Town Women are in Vitality Women’s FA Cup fifth round action against Southampton at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday in front of what’s expected to be a record crowd, aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls reached the fifth round for only the second time by winning 1-0 at Newcastle at the end of last month. Town previously reached the same round in 2019/20 when they were knocked out by Manchester City after becoming the first fourth tier side to reach that stage. The Blues are currently top of the FA National League Southern Premier Division - third tier - with the Saints third. Sunday’s meeting is the third of four games between the teams this season. Southampton won the first game 1-0 at Goldstar Ground in the FA Women’s National League Cup, while the Blues were victorious in the only league game contest so far, 2-0 at Snows Stadium. “We’re already up for it, we’re ready for it, we’re excited, we know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re ready,” midfielder Abbie Lafayette said. “We know it’s going to be a tough game but if we play our football hopefully we can come out on top and progress into the next round.” She says the prospect of making club history by progressing to the quarter-finals for the first time provides an additional incentive. “I think it gives us that extra push of motivation but even just knowing we’d go into the quarter-finals, that would give us enough to play our football and do well,” she continued. Regarding the anticipated crowd, which could reach four figures for the first time, she added: “I think it’ll be great to see a lot of fans there, they’ve helped us a lot through the season, hearing them. A massive crowd would really help us along.” 🎟 A reminder that supporters have until 3pm today to purchase tickets online for Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup clash with Southampton.



Tickets will then be available to buy at the Goldstar Ground turnstiles on the day of the match.



𝗕𝗨𝗬 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 - https://t.co/cauq74C36Q#itfc pic.twitter.com/Zmr7cjaMvk — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) February 25, 2022

Photo: Action Images



