McKenna: New Experience For the Players to Be as Dominant as We Are

Thursday, 14th Apr 2022 16:26 Boss Kieran McKenna says it’s probably a new experience for the players to be as dominant in games as the Blues have been in recent weeks. Town have been well in control of most of their recent matches with the possession stats usually in the late 60s and 70s, however, without always turning their superiority into three points. That was the case at Shrewsbury last week when the Blues were 1-0 up and well on top until Cameron Burgess’s 75th-minute sending off and then Shaun Whalley’s equaliser for the Shrews nine minutes later. Afterwards, McKenna said that had Town maintained the intensity in the final third that they showed in the opening six minutes, in which James Norwood scored their goal and Conor Chaplin had an earlier opportunity, he had no doubt they would have netted more than once. Asked what he has done to address that situation this week, McKenna said: “We’ve had a lot of discussions. I think it’s a number of different factors, it’s rarely one thing or the other. “In terms of the game last week and our intensity in general, I think Shrewsbury had one shot before the red card, one shot before they scored a volley from 30 yards in the game,” he said. “I’m not going to make any big, rash judgements over that. “Looking back at the game again, our performance for most of the game in most areas was very, very good, but we didn’t manage to push for the second goal as much as we would have liked or as much as we spoke about at half-time. “That’s a learning curve for the players, I think it’s technical and tactical thing but also it’s mental things. It’s an adjustment at times to being as dominant in games as we are at the moment. “It’s probably a new experience for most of the players to be as dominant as we were on Saturday in a game and to understand the feeling that, although it feels like the game is over and we are in complete control, at this level it’s very rarely the case. “Every team has a knock-out punch, it seems. Every team is able to score a goal from a moment, teams are often waiting for that one moment and so long as the game is 1-0 no matter how comfortable or how well you feel you’re playing, how dominant and how in control you feel in the game, even if they’re not getting near our final third, it can only take one moment. “It can take one long ball, a long throw, a set piece or a speculative shot and the game is different. “We’ve had a lot of discussions about that this week, especially about developing the players’ understanding of that situation and I think they’ve taken some of those messages on board. “Hopefully and really most importantly we need to carry those memories and those lessons into next season and the players who are going to be a big part of it next season, we really need them to drive that message whenever we’re in that situation again next year.” Keeper Christian Walton has said that in a year’s time he wants Town to be “sat in first place, points clear at the top of the league”, which McKenna believes is how all the squad will feel, although no conversations have yet taken place regarding the aims for 2021/22. “I think it runs throughout the squad, we haven’t spoken outwardly very much as a squad about next season, the focus has to be on this season at the moment,” he said. “I think the time for that is mostly going to be in pre-season where we lay our goals out for the season. “But I think in general Christian probably echoes the sentiments of the rest of the players, that they feel positive about what’s being built here, positive about the squad that’s being developed, positive about the changes that will come in the summer and the direction of the club and our ability to go and be a really, really strong team in this division next year. “I think he’s echoing everyone’s thoughts and ambitions there, both in the playing staff and also I’m sure the supporters. “That’s something we’re going to have to work really hard to achieve but something that it’s more appropriate to speak outwardly about as a group in pre-season.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 16:57 - Apr 14

COOL emphatically epitomises our man ! Roll on next season !

COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments