Foundation Logo to Appear on Shirts

Wednesday, 15th Jun 2022 10:14

The Ipswich Town Foundation logo will appear on the back of the Blues’ men’s and women’s home and away shirts during the 2022/23 season.

Last week, the club announced that the Ipswich Town Community Trust, which was relaunched in August 2019, was being renamed the Ipswich Town Foundation.

Since then, the number of staff has gone from three to 30 with around 7,000 children and vulnerable adults engaged with every week.

Adding the logo, which will be placed below the name and number, to replica shirts will cost supporters £3.50 with all profits going to the Foundation.

Town CEO Mark Ashton said: “The Foundation and its work will continue to be at the forefront of everything we do at this football club.

“Putting the Foundation on the back of our shirts for the upcoming season will serve as a permanent reminder to our players, staff and supporters of the importance of the community the club represents.”

Town's 2022/23 kits are set to be unveiled at 10.30am on Thursday morning.





Photo: ITFC