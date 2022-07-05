Papa John's Trophy Dates Set
Tuesday, 5th Jul 2022 19:28
The dates of the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy ties against EFL opposition, Cambridge United and Northampton Town, have been confirmed.
The Cobblers will be at Portman Road on Tuesday 30th August with a 7.45pm kick-off, while the Blues will travel to the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday 18th October, again with a 7.45pm start.
Town’s other group game against Arsenal’s U21s at Portman Road will be played on either the Tuesday or the Wednesday in the week commencing September 18th.
Photo: Action Images
