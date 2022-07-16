Norwood Joins Barnsley

Former Town striker James Norwood has completed his move to Barnsley, signing a one-year deal with the Tykes having an option for a further season.

The 31-year-old was released by Town at the end of 2021/22 after three years at the club and had seemed set to join Bristol Rovers last month only for manager Joey Barton to pull the plug on the deal at with the move all but done.

Barnsley CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad, told his club’s official website: “We are pleased that James has made the decision to come to Oakwell.

“He arrives at Barnsley FC with a solid understanding of League One, and everyone at the club extends their warmest welcome to him.”

Norwood added: “I know it’s a big club. I haven’t been fortunate to play against Barnsley in my career, but I’m really looking forward to getting started and I’m proud to wear the shirt.”





Photo: Matchday Images