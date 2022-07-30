Walton: Colchester Result Not One to Dwell On

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 17:09 Town go into tomorrow’s home clash with pointless MK Dons having already forgotten the ignominy of Tuesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Colchester United, their first in 71 years at Portman Road. Goalkeeper Christian Walton, who was among a host of senior stars rested for the tie as manager Kieran McKenna made 10 changes to his starting line-up, revealed there was no lengthy post-mortem and that the focus in training during the past few days has been very much on the visit of the Dons. Asked about the mood in the camp the morning and whether anyone needed lifting after the U’s surprise success, 26-year-old Walton said: “No, not at all. I thought we played a good style of football. There were a lot of changes to the team and sometimes that can be a little bit difficult with lads stepping in that haven’t played and don’t have a rhythm in their game. “No one needed picking up; it was spoken about after the game but nothing’s been said the rest of the week because it’s all on tomorrow now. We want to have a good cup run, whether it’s the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup, but it’s nothing to dwell on and all about Saturday and moving forward. Losing that one game is not going to affect our season.” While Town are among a crop of clubs to have collected four points from their first two league games, MK Dons suffered successive defeats and are still waiting for their first league goal of the new campaign. But casting his mind back to the opening-day home draw with Bolton, Walton added: “It’s hard to judge on the first game of a new season. Emotions are running high, there are a lot of fans in the stadium and no one wants to lose the opening game so everyone is on the back foot a little bit to start with. “We got the first win on the board away at Forest Green and in my view I think a lot of teams will go there and struggle. I thought they were a good team and they showed last season what a good team they are. “For where we want to get to, we’ve got to be winning these sort of games, but it was a tough fixture and good to get the three points. I was called into action late on but it was good to help and contribute in that way.”

Town’s first-ever visit to Forest Green saw recent recruit, Marcus Harness from Portsmouth, open his scoring account with the first goal before skipper Sam Morsy added a superb, long-range second and the home side netted in the second half as they came back into it. Walton said: “All the lads were delighted for Marcus to get on the scoresheet. We have obviously seen his quality on the training ground from day one but it’s a new club and a new team, and lads he hasn’t played alongside before. “For him to score the goal that he did, and in the manner that he did, was a real confidence boost for him and to get off the mark as an Ipswich player was a big thing too. Hopefully, he can do it again tomorrow and go on to be an important goalscorer for us over the course of the season.” Asked if he had a good view of Morsy’s stunner, the keeper added: “I didn’t, actually, because the nets were black and I think a lot of the fans in the bottom corner near me didn’t realise it had gone in for a while. “I didn’t see it either and it was a bit of a delayed reaction. But when I watched it back later, I realised how great a finish it was and I was very pleased for him too.” When Walton arrived from Brighton last season, his initial loan move becoming permanent in January this year, Town were already five games into their League One programme and had only three points to show for their efforts. But with MK Dons and Burton Albion, League One’s bottom two, their next two opponents Town could soon climb the table and boast 10 points from a possible 12, which would silence their critics and put a very different perspective on their start to the season. Walton said: “I’m really pleased with our start – four points from two games. It’s still early days, of course, but we want to build on it now. We have a big week coming up with Saturday, Tuesday and Saturday, and two away games, so we’re looking to build on this start and the performance we put in last week at Forest Green. “Consistency is massive at any level of football and we are looking to put together a consistent run of performances and results. I know it’s a cliché but it has to be one game at a time and we can’t be looking too far ahead. Injuries can crop up and each opponent is different, so we will just take each game on its merit. I’m pleased with the way we have started and we just want to build on it now over the coming months.” Focusing on tomorrow’s opponents, he continued: “MK Dons like to keep possession of the ball, as do we, so it will be a good fixture. They were obviously a strong outfit last year and we expect more of the same tomorrow. “They have recruited well, as they did in previous seasons, and we know it’s going to be a tough game, although hopefully a footballing game. We want to impose ourselves from minute one and be on the front foot straight away.” Walton will be looking to come out on top in his battle with rival striker Will Grigg, who returned to Milton Keynes in the summer on a permanent basis after two loan spells there and hopes to overcome an injury to play at Portman Road. The pair were together at Wigan when the keeper was a Latics loanee in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. “Will’s a big player in League One,” said Walton. “He’s a player who scores goals, which is what he did for Wigan when we played together there. He plays on the last line and he is always in the right position in the box. “But I believe we are capable of dealing with that threat and have shown it in the past. I don’t think we’ll be too bothered if he plays or not. We’ll be ready for whoever plays, whether it’s Will or another striker.” Finally, while some supporters may have questioned the signing of veteran central defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool this week, Walton believes it was good business to bring in the 36-year-old who was in the Town academy before being released at the age of 15. The keeper said: “Richard has settled in really well over the past few days since he signed. Being an experienced player, he’s walked into a few new dressing rooms before and we’re pleased to have him here. He has played a lot of football, a lot of games, but he still has plenty to offer. “You can’t buy his sort of experience and he’s also a Republic of Ireland international who has joined us from a higher level. He’s been there and done it so there’s a lot we can learn from him. It will be good to have him around the place and to see him train and play. Our young centre-backs, in particular, can benefit from being around him.”

Photo: Matchday Images



jayceee added 17:21 - Aug 12

Who's dwelling? I'm not dwelling. I just can't stop thinking we should have won that one. 0

Suffolkboy added 17:42 - Aug 12

JC , yup , or is it yip ? Some times the best laid plans and intentions simply don’t come to fruition ! Stats alone indicate nothing has yet changed about our inability to do the SIMPLE thing like putting the ball in the net !

Patience is a virtue etc etc etc — and we ought to trust in our frustration being well and equally felt by the Coaching and Management team of ITFC .

Hope must continue to be eternal : it’ll come ,surely ?

COYB 0

Fatboy added 17:45 - Aug 12

"You can't buy his sort of experience..." 0

