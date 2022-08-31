Tractor Girls in Action at Billericay

Wednesday, 31st Aug 2022 09:40 Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to get their season up and running when they travel to face Billericay Town at New Lodge this evening (KO 7.45pm). The Tractor Girls fell to their second successive defeat at home to Gillingham on Sunday, the Kent side coming from a goal down to win 2-1. Joe Sheehan’s team are 10th in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division and are one of four sides still without a point with this evening’s opponents one place ahead of the Blues on goal difference.

Photo: Ross Halls



Edmundo added 10:49 - Aug 31

Team in transition,or is there more to this shaky start? The league is so hard to get out of that these two loses might be the only two we can afford. 0

