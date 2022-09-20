Tractor Girls Sign Arsenal Midfielder

Tuesday, 20th Sep 2022 12:31

Ipswich Town Women have signed England U19 attacking midfielder Freya Godfrey from Arsenal on a dual registration agreement.

The 17-year-old started her career at the Essex RTC before moving on to join Arsenal’s academy set-up.

Essex-born Godfrey, who will wear the number 19 shirt, has trained with the Gunners’ senior side and made a sub appearance in a pre-season friendly. While with the Blues she will remain eligible for the North Londoners.

Godfrey, who has been capped with England from the U14s to the U19s, scored 13 times in 18 appearances in the WSL Academy League last season.





Photo: ITFC Women