Baggott Adds to Caps

Tuesday, 27th Sep 2022 20:36

On-loan Town centre-half Elkan Baggott, who is with Gillingham for the season, won his 12th full cap as Indonesia beat Curacao 2-1 in Bogor in the second of two friendlies this afternoon.

The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes in the victory over the Dutch Caribbean island, who were reduced to 10 men on 80 with the winning goal coming three minutes from time, as he did in the first game on Saturday, which his team won 3-2.

Elsewhere, young Town keeper Lewis Ridd won his first Wales U19 cap as his side walloped Gilbraltar 9-2 in their final European Championships mini-group game at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Wales finished third in the group.





Photo: Matchday Images