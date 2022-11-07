Ipswich Town 4-0 Buxton - Match Report

Sunday, 27th Nov 2022 19:06 Conor Chaplin scored twice and full debutant Gassan Ahadme and Kayden Jackson once each as Town comfortably beat National League North Buxton 4-0 at Portman Road in the second round of the FA Cup, the Blues’ first home win in the competition in nearly 14 years. Chaplin gave Town the lead on 33, then Ahadme netted his first for the club five minutes later, before the former Barnsley man added the third and best of the evening in the 73rd minute and sub Jackson netted the fourth in injury time. Striker Ahadme was handed his full debut as Kieran McKenna named a strong side featuring seven changes from the team which lost 2-0 to Portsmouth in the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek. Christian Walton was in goal with Kane Vincent-Young, Richard Keogh and Cameron Burgess at the back and Leif Davis and Wes Burns in the wide roles. Skipper Sam Morsy and Cameron Humphreys were the central midfield pair with Kyle Edwards and Chaplin behind Ahadme. Among the subs were youngsters Albie Armin, Zanda Siziba, Edwin Agbaje, Tawanda Chirewa and Matt Ward - for only the second time with the forward yet to make his senior debut - but neither Greg Leigh and Panutche Camara were in the 20-man squad. For Buxton, whose assistant coach is former Blues midfielder Tommy Miller, Warren Clarke missed out due to injury with Max Conway starting at left-back. Jack McKay was back in the starting XI having made his comeback from injury last week. Following a minute’s applause in tribute to former Blues striker David Johnson, who died earlier in the week, Town unsurprisingly started on the front foot in steady but persistent rain against the National League North visitors, who had brought 580 fans. On three, Burns crossed from the right and Chaplin headed over, then a minute later Edwards was fouled on the left. The free-kick eventually ran to Chaplin, who hit a low shot which Theo Richardson in the Bucks goal saved sharply to his left. There was scare for the Blues in the sixth minute when Morsy’s weak header back to Walton saw the keeper come out of his goal to the right but fail to reach the ball. Jack McKay crossed for Buxton and eventually it fell to Sean Newton, who hit a shot straight at the keeper, who had by then retreated to his line. But it was mainly Town and on nine Richardson batted away a Burns cross from the right before the Blues forced two quick corners, Ahadme heading wide from the second. On 17, Davis crossed from the left and Chaplin flicked a header towards goal which looped off a defender and over. Two minutes later, following another corner, the ball was sent over from the left, Edwards flicked on but Ahadme was unable to get any power on the ball.

In the 22nd minute, Chaplin hit a 25-yard free-kick, which deflected off the wall through to Richardson. The keeper gathered at the second attempt as Ahadme looked to get on the loose ball. Soon after, Sean Brisley was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Chaplin on halfway, then on 27 Davis joined him the book for a foul on Sam Osborne. Within a minute McKay added his name for arguing with referee Ross Joyce after a foul on Edwards. As the game passed the half hour, with the rain having got heavier, a corner from the left was cleared to Humphreys, who struck a powerful shot which grazed the top of the bar before flying into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. Town’s breakthrough finally came in the 33rd minute. Following a Buxton offside, the Blues broke quickly and Burns crossed low from the right to Chaplin, who shot low past Richardson to claim his seventh goal of the season and his first in 13 matches. Five minutes later, it was 2-0. Chaplin sent Edwards away on the left and the winger cut across for Ahadme, who bundled his first goal for the club over the line from a matter of inches ahead of Burns. Buxton had put up a determined defence in the first half hour but the two goals in quick succession saw sloppiness creep in and on 39 Edwards was gifted the ball on the left of the box but the former West Brom man’s cross was cut out. The Town chances kept coming, Burns hitting a 42nd-minute shot which Richardson palmed behind, then as the half entered its final scheduled minute, Chaplin headed a Vincent-Young cross from the right to the Bucks keeper. In injury time, Humphreys shot against a defender after a cross had reached him from the right with the pitch becoming ever more slippery due to the rain. Town had dominated the half virtually start to finish as had been expected aside from the early incident which led to Newton’s shot. The Blues had created plenty of chances with Chaplin taking his opportunity sharply and Ahadme in the right place at the right time to grab his first goal for Town. If the performance continues in the same vein the Blues should run out comfortable victors and go into the hat for Monday’s draw for the third round. Town made two changes at the break, youngsters Armin and Chirewa taking over from Humphreys and Davis. Less than four minutes after being introduced, Chirewa was booked for a late challenge on On 50, the 19-year-old struck a strike of the type U21s watchers have become used to from the edge of the box but Richardson was equal to it and palmed it away to his left. Four minutes later, Ahadme rose high to head Burns’s cross from the right against Richardson’s right post with the keeper beaten, Declan Poole doing well to beat Edwards to the loose ball. Morsy was booked for a foul on Osborne a minute later and from the free-kick the Bucks managed their first effort of the second half, Brisley heading wide. In the 59th minute, Town swapped Burns, who had had treatment earlier in the half but had continued, for Jackson and Luke Woolfenden for Morsy, then a minute later Buxton switched Thomas Elliott for ex-Huddersfield forward and one-time Blues target Harry Bunn, and McKay for Scott Boden. On 62, Edwards hooked over with his back to goal from a Woolfenden cross with the , with the Town number six a central midfield role he used to occupy as an academy player. Town continued to dominate with the game played almost entirely in and around the Buxton penalty area. In the 65th minute Woolfenden volleyed wide after a corner had been cleared to him just outside the area. The third goal finally came in the 73rd minute when a loose ball fell to Chaplin just outside the area and the forward struck a powerful left-foot shot past the motionless Richardson, his eighth goal of the season. In the 76th minute, Buxton weren’t far from pulling a goal back when debutant Bolton loanee Max Conway burst forward and took the ball past Walton but at a tight angle and his effort was cleared from in from in front of the line by Armin. Bunn’s follow-up from outside the box deflected behind. Moments later, Conway was replaced by Matt Sargent. In the 82nd minute forward Ward was handed his full debut for Ahadme, who will have been delighted with having scored his first Town goal and might well have grabbed more. A minute later, Jason Gilchrist replaced Lindon Meikle for the visitors. With four minutes remaining, Chaplin went close to a hat-trick when he headed an Edwards cross from the left towards goal but found Richardson’s arms. In injury time, Jackson made it four to complete a routine Town victory, catching Buxton skipper Newton in possession midway inside his team’s half before bursting through and slipping his third goal of the season into the net. A Town win was never in any doubt at any stage with the three tiers between the teams evident throughout. The Blues dominated and created chances regularly, taking four of them, while Buxton threatened once in each half as a result of Town errors. Town, whose last home win in the FA Cup was a 3-0 success over Chesterfield in January 2009, go into the third round draw, which takes place on Monday evening, for the first time since their relegation to League One in 2018/19 and will be hoping to be paired with plum Premier League opposition. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Burgess, Davis (Armin 46), Morsy (c) (Woolfenden 59), Humphreys (Chirewa 46), Burns (Jackson 59), Chaplin, Edwards, Ahadme (Ward 82). Unused: Hladky, Edmundson, Agbaje, Siziba. Buxton: Richardson, Conway (Sargent 77), Moult, Meikle (Gilchrist 83), Kirby, Elliott (Bunn 60), Poole, Brisley, Newton (c), McKay (Boden 60), Osborne. Unused: Hudson, Granite, De Girolamo, Tasdemir, Sherwood. Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland). Town: 9,817 (Buxton: 580).

Photo: Matchday Images



jas0999 added 19:09 - Nov 27

Man City at home will do nicely!



Good result today. Well done all! 2

CustardCream added 19:21 - Nov 27

Dominant from the start. Good to see Ahadme off the mark if Ladapo is out for any length of time and Chaplin seems to have found his shooting boots again just at the right time.



Pompey in the third round watch this soace 2

johnwarksshorts added 19:24 - Nov 27

Job done. Hope Wes is OK. 2

ChestnutSe added 19:30 - Nov 27

A good professional performance. Four good goals and nice to see some of the youngsters get some minutes at Portman Rd 5

BlueWax added 19:31 - Nov 27

Good job lads.

Would love Norwich at home but I reckon it's going to be Sheffield away 2

blueboy1981 added 19:34 - Nov 27

An expected and most welcome Cup win !!

Credit to Buxton too, who were far from disgraced, also their Supporters with the excellent following of their Team. 3

Northstandveteran added 19:48 - Nov 27

I'd like to see us play a decent championship team to see how we measure up.



Give the management team a chance to see where we need to strengthen next season if we go up. 3

blueboy1981 added 19:55 - Nov 27

jas0999 - Man City at Home or Away could be asking for serious embarrassment ? - don’t think we should wish that upon us ! 🤣

It could dent a few ego’s !! 2

ITFCRedhill added 19:58 - Nov 27

Norwich in the next round. I can see it coming. 1

Phil1969 added 19:59 - Nov 27

I obviously don’t know the financial and contractual position of a kick off at 5pm on a Sunday not available on UK TV, but hopefully 9800 crowd is a message to the hierarchy. 1

Help added 20:00 - Nov 27

Well, we did the job required. Took over 30 minutes to get the first, but full credit to Buxton for trying their best, and their fans for singing more than we did. We were never really troubled, controlled the game and took the chances that mattered. Chaplin by far the best player on the pitch. Why do we insist on trying to get crosses in when it worked better when we play the ball through the back line for a player to run onto. The youth players looked really comfortable when they came on. Don't really care who we get in the next round so long as we don't keep picking up injuries. 4

BrandonsBlues added 20:02 - Nov 27

Does anyone know which foreign country bought the rights to show that game? 0

EssexTractor added 20:02 - Nov 27

So will we be told which Overseas Countries had this match televised live ? 0

BeethorpeAndy added 20:08 - Nov 27

Solid win! Norwich please next up! COYB 0

SuffPunch added 20:10 - Nov 27

Cabot understand why Morsy cannot be a little bit better disciplined as a captain. He didn't need to get booked.

He is so vital to our success, but only while he is available to be selected. 6

EuanTown added 20:10 - Nov 27

How good was Woolfy in midfield, new song required. Solid midfielder, good in the air, solid tackling and some fine passes across the pitch. 1

TimmyH added 20:20 - Nov 27

Got the job done and nice to see Chaplin get a couple, we need to see him get going again now Harness is out. Well done lads. 2

Marinersnose added 20:44 - Nov 27

Professional performance against a team who in fairness defended pretty well . Humphrey’s again looked good and has a real eye for goal. Some decent finishing . Very impressed with Chirewa who is both strong in the tackle and very clever with the ball. Again he looks to have an eye for goal. I know this was against a lesser team but he definitely has quality. Pleased Adahme scored it’ll give his confidence a massive boost. 0

billlm added 21:16 - Nov 27

Bournemouth at home 0

Town4me added 21:19 - Nov 27

Blue wax. I think Sheffield got knocked out in the early preliminary rounds. 0

Bert added 21:43 - Nov 27

Pleased for Jackson that he won the tussle and took his goal well. 0

Flamencaman added 21:55 - Nov 27

EuanT agree very impressive cameo maybe a new role for him when Morsy is banned next 0

