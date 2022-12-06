Rotherham Cup Tie Memorial Matchday

Tuesday, 6th Dec 2022 12:09 Town’s annual Memorial Matchday will take place on Saturday 7th January when Championship Rotherham United visit in the FA Cup third round. All Town supporters, ex-players and staff who passed away in 2022 will be remembered with a minute’s applause before kick-off, while there will be a dedicated page in the programme as well as scoreboard messages and a video on the club’s social media channels. To have a late member of the Blue Army remembered, send their first name and surname, date of birth and photo to michael.hale@itfc.co.uk before 5pm on Tuesday 3rd January. Fans who would like to include an announcement for a birthday, bereavement or any other significant event in a matchday programme can contact seb.norton@itfc.co.uk. Town introduced the Memorial Matchday in 2021 and it now takes place at the first home fixture of every new year.

TractorfactorSteve added 13:13 - Dec 6

Here's remembering my dad Gus, who watched the Town as an amateur team, saw them join the Football League and watched amongst the long standing record crowd in an FA Cup replay against Villa in 1939. Fondly remembered for sharing his love of ITFC and passing it on to me. Sadly he passed away thirty years ago and like many thousands missed out on this fine event from the club. 0

