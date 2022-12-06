Rotherham Cup Tie Memorial Matchday
Tuesday, 6th Dec 2022 12:09
Town’s annual Memorial Matchday will take place on Saturday 7th January when Championship Rotherham United visit in the FA Cup third round.
All Town supporters, ex-players and staff who passed away in 2022 will be remembered with a minute’s applause before kick-off, while there will be a dedicated page in the programme as well as scoreboard messages and a video on the club’s social media channels.
To have a late member of the Blue Army remembered, send their first name and surname, date of birth and photo to michael.hale@itfc.co.uk before 5pm on Tuesday 3rd January.
Fans who would like to include an announcement for a birthday, bereavement or any other significant event in a matchday programme can contact seb.norton@itfc.co.uk.
Town introduced the Memorial Matchday in 2021 and it now takes place at the first home fixture of every new year.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]