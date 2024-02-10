Broadhead: To Get a Point is Massive

Saturday, 10th Feb 2024 18:41 by Russell Claydon Ipswich Town goalscorer Nathan Broadhead believes claiming a point in stoppage time against West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Portman Road could prove to be a key moment in their season. The Blues were heading for back-to-back Sky Bet Championship defeats in the televised lunchtime kick-off, until substitute Omari Hutchinson came up with a 93rd-minute equaliser. It came after Tom Fellows’s 18th-minute opener had eventually been levelled by Broadhead’s close-range volley within 44 seconds of the second half getting under way. The Baggies retook the lead through substitute John Swift’s near-30-yard strike in the 76th minute after Town were caught playing out from the back. But Hutchinson’s stoppage-time strike, following Sam Morsy’s shot deflecting into his path following a corner, saw the Blues end with a point. Asked how the squad were reflecting on the game, Broadhead said: “No-one’s really said anything but it’s a good draw at the end of the day, going down 2-1 after 80 minutes. “I think we’ll take the draw, obviously we wanted to win, I think we had a few more chances than them but it was one of those days.” With Town once again coming from behind he said the character they showed to gain another result far from surprised him. “To be fair we’ve done it all season, it just shows the togetherness and the character that we’re willing to keep on going and play football to the end,” he said.

On the frustration of having to claw their way back into a game again, he said: “I think every team goes through it in the season, a ball just drops randomly to their player who scores, it happens more often in the last few games but we’ve kept on going and got a draw in the end.” Broadhead’s goal, his ninth of the season, all coming in the league, saw him end an eight-game wait to hit the back of the net. However, it was not a run that had overly worried him. “Obviously other players have the same, not scoring for a few months or whatever but yes, I’m happy to score today,” he said. “Not scoring makes me frustrated but I’ve worked myself hard in training, working on finishing every day and thankfully today it’s paid off. “It was a tough finish, to be fair, I didn’t know whether to head it or whatever, it was that kind of height but thankfully it went in.” Asked if McKenna had put an arm round him to assure him a goal was coming, he said: “It was probably self-belief really that a chance can come. “You can get dropped from the team and thankfully I came in today and scored. With the fixtures coming up everyone needs to come in and make an impact.” Broadhead was also delighted for Hutchinson and believes the point they took is a big one as they continue their promotion quest, staying 11 points above their fifth-placed opponents. “For sure, he smashed it and it was a great goal,” he said of the 93rd-minute equaliser from the Chelsea loanee. “To get a point at the end of the day is massive and fair play to him, he did well.” The Wales international was also impressed with the performance of January signing Kieffer Moore on what was his first start for the club over two spells at Portman Road. “Today, he held the ball up well,” he said. “He gives us an option when teams press us, rather than playing short we can go long. I thought he played well today holding people off and laying it off.” Put to him that Town’s one win in nine league games does not tell the story of recent performances, he replied: “No, not really. Obviously we’ve conceded first in the last few games but yes, we just need to keep on going. “We know everything happens for a reason and we’re happy to get a draw at the end of the day and keep on going.” Asked if McKenna had spoken to them about conceding early goals, having now done so for a fifth game on the spin, he said: “No, not really. I think the way that we play obviously leaves us a bit exposed sometimes at the back but the manager wants us to play that way and I love playing that way. “For the forwards it’s great, we get chances but today, I don’t know how many shots they had on target but we just need to keep on going.” Although he says he is not focusing on it, he believes Town, who remain fourth, can still make the top two. Speaking ahead of both Southampton (5-3 at home to Huddersfield Town) and Leeds United (3-0 at home to Rotherham United) extending the gap above them to four and three points, he said: “Yes, probably, I think everyone wants to win really, to get three points on the board is the main thing for the next game and hopefully we can do that.” Broadhead believes their four recruits in January - Moore having been joined by Jeremy Sarmiento, Ali Al-Hamadi and Lewis Travis - have fitted in well already. “Amazing,” he said, “The manager tells them what to do and we have a style of play that we need to buy into. They’ve come in straight away and have done that. “I thought Ali could have come in and scored today, it was a great save from the goalie and on another day that could have gone in. All the lads have been great and we’ve welcomed them.”

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments