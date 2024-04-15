Baggott in Teams of the Week

Monday, 15th Apr 2024 15:32

Blues on-loan central defender Elkan Baggott has been named in the League One and overall EFL Teams of the Week for his display for Bristol Rovers as they defeated Cheltenham Town 3-1 on Saturday.

Baggott netted his first goal for the Gas, who he joined on loan in January, against the Robins, who the Indonesia international was on loan with this time last season.

Also named in the League One select XI is former Blues loanee Luke Thomas, also with Bristol Rovers.





Photo: Imago Images Sports