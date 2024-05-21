McKenna Named LMA Championship Manager of the Year
Tuesday, 21st May 2024 22:46
Town boss Kieran McKenna has been named the Championship Manager of the Year Award at this evening’s LMA Awards.
McKenna was sat alongside Blues CEO Mark Ashton at the LMA (League Managers Association) Awards, which are voted on by league bosses.
The Town manager previously won the EFL Championship award following the Blues’ brilliant 2023/24 season in which they finished second in the division, a year after winning promotion from League One.
Speculation regarding Chelsea’s interest in McKenna has been renewed since news of Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Stamford Bridge broke early this evening.
The Northern Irishman is claimed to be among the West Londoners’ potential targets, however, it be a surprise if they were to appoint a manager who is yet to take charge of a game in the top flight.
Brighton remain keen and McKenna is still the favourite for the Seagulls job with most bookies but with Nice boss Francesco Farioli, departing manager Roberto de Zerbi’s pick for the role, increasingly favoured by others.
The Blues are understood to be ready to pull out all the stops to keep McKenna at Portman Road ahead of their first season in the Premier League for 22 years.
McKenna is contracted to Town until the summer of 2027 having signed new terms last summer. Compensation of £6 million would reportedly be due to the Blues should another club seek to appoint him.
