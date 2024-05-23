McKenna Representatives Hold Manchester United Talks - Report

Thursday, 23rd May 2024 20:47 Town boss Kieran McKenna’s representatives are reported to have held talks with Manchester United regarding their manager’s job. According to Sky Sports News, representatives of McKenna met with Red Devils new chief executive Omar Berrada and incoming director of football Jason Wilcox last week to discuss the possibility of the 38-year-old taking over at Old Trafford, where he was a member of the coaching staff under José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick prior to joining the Blues in December 2021. Erik ten Hag remains manager of United ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City but with speculation regarding his future having been ongoing for some while, the Red Devils having finished eighth in the Premier League this season. Mauricio Pochettino is the current favourite to replace him ahead of Thomas Tuchel, then McKenna with Roberto De Zerbi and Gareth Southgate also believed to be candidates should the Red Devils jettison Ten Hag. Elsewhere, Chelsea, who are similarly understood to have held talks with McKenna’s agents along with Brighton, are, according to talkSPORT ready to ask Leicester for permission to speak to their manager Enzo Maresca, who TWTD reported last night is the West Londoners’ top target. Fans of neither United nor Chelsea appear particularly keen on McKenna being appointed, largely due to his inexperience. BREAKING: Man Utd have held talks with representatives of Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna 🔴👔 pic.twitter.com/v5F2eX6UkZ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 23, 2024 The Seagulls are understood to remain interested in the Town boss, while Francesco Farioli, recommended to the Sussex club by the exiting De Zerbi, has now joined Ajax from Nice. Town themselves remain determined to do everything they can to keep McKenna at Portman Road with the offer of new contract seeming inevitable. The Northern Irishman’s current terms, signed last summer, run to June 2027.

Photo: Matchday Images



SuffPunch added 20:49 - May 23

Boring. Speculation. Whatever happens, happens. 1

boroughblue added 20:50 - May 23

don't know how much longer I can do this, its actually getting a bit silly now I think... 0

ArnieM added 20:52 - May 23

IF this happened when it’s suggested this took place whilst Todn players, staff and McKenna were celebrating promotion here!! 0

tomitfc added 20:53 - May 23

Anyone else finding this truly heartbreaking? Naively thought there was no chance he wouldn’t be here for at least one more season in the premier league and now it seems like any offer to him is better than staying with us. 1

joyousblue added 20:54 - May 23

All i can say is if they can do that to ten haag , by talking to mckenna while ten haag is still in charge , then they can do that to you kieran mckenna if with millionare plsyers who dont care , with ipswich they are hungry and dedicated ,not sure i think its to early for him 0

