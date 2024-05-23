McKenna Representatives Hold Manchester United Talks - Report
Thursday, 23rd May 2024 20:47
Town boss Kieran McKenna’s representatives are reported to have held talks with Manchester United regarding their manager’s job.
According to Sky Sports News, representatives of McKenna met with Red Devils new chief executive Omar Berrada and incoming director of football Jason Wilcox last week to discuss the possibility of the 38-year-old taking over at Old Trafford, where he was a member of the coaching staff under José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick prior to joining the Blues in December 2021.
Erik ten Hag remains manager of United ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City but with speculation regarding his future having been ongoing for some while, the Red Devils having finished eighth in the Premier League this season.
Mauricio Pochettino is the current favourite to replace him ahead of Thomas Tuchel, then McKenna with Roberto De Zerbi and Gareth Southgate also believed to be candidates should the Red Devils jettison Ten Hag.
Elsewhere, Chelsea, who are similarly understood to have held talks with McKenna’s agents along with Brighton, are, according to talkSPORT ready to ask Leicester for permission to speak to their manager Enzo Maresca, who TWTD reported last night is the West Londoners’ top target.
Fans of neither United nor Chelsea appear particularly keen on McKenna being appointed, largely due to his inexperience.
The Seagulls are understood to remain interested in the Town boss, while Francesco Farioli, recommended to the Sussex club by the exiting De Zerbi, has now joined Ajax from Nice.
Town themselves remain determined to do everything they can to keep McKenna at Portman Road with the offer of new contract seeming inevitable. The Northern Irishman’s current terms, signed last summer, run to June 2027.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town (Home) by ad_wilkin
The last game of the regular season and hopefully the last game of Ipswich’s season sees Huddersfield visit Portman Road with the Super Blues needing one point to guarantee promotion to the promised land.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Town come into this one knowing what they need to do. Four points out of their last two games will see them promoted to the Premier League.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]