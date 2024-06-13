Academy Manager Wright Leaves Town
Thursday, 13th Jun 2024 11:03
Academy manager Dean Wright has left Playford Road by mutual consent after two years, the club has announced.
Wright took charge in July 2022 following the departure of Lee O’Neill at the end of the previous season having previously been head of academy coaching at Norwich City. It’s understood he and his family are keen to move back to their native north.
Having been in professional football since joining Bury in 2010, Wright moved on to Huddersfield Town as lead foundation phase coach in 2016, then a year later followed sporting director Stuart Webber to Norwich City when he became the Canaries’ assistant academy manager.
In January, assistant academy manager Marvin Williams moved on after 14 months at the club.
Speaking in March, CEO Mark Ashton announced that the academy will be aiming to move to category one status.
Meanwhile, former academy forward Tawanda Chirewa scored his first international goal for Zimbabwe in their 3-1 defeat in South Africa yesterday.
The 20-year-old, who left Town last summer and subsequently joined Wolves, was winning his second full cap having made his debut four days earlier in a 2-0 home loss to Lesotho.
Photo: TWTD
