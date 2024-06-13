Academy Manager Wright Leaves Town

Thursday, 13th Jun 2024 11:03

Academy manager Dean Wright has left Playford Road by mutual consent after two years, the club has announced.

Wright took charge in July 2022 following the departure of Lee O’Neill at the end of the previous season having previously been head of academy coaching at Norwich City. It’s understood he and his family are keen to move back to their native north.

Having been in professional football since joining Bury in 2010, Wright moved on to Huddersfield Town as lead foundation phase coach in 2016, then a year later followed sporting director Stuart Webber to Norwich City when he became the Canaries’ assistant academy manager.

In January, assistant academy manager Marvin Williams moved on after 14 months at the club.

Speaking in March, CEO Mark Ashton announced that the academy will be aiming to move to category one status.

Meanwhile, former academy forward Tawanda Chirewa scored his first international goal for Zimbabwe in their 3-1 defeat in South Africa yesterday.

The 20-year-old, who left Town last summer and subsequently joined Wolves, was winning his second full cap having made his debut four days earlier in a 2-0 home loss to Lesotho.





Photo: TWTD

66notout added 11:04 - Jun 13

Job for Chambo? 1

Brazils_Hair added 11:14 - Jun 13

Yes - Sone! good call.............. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 11:38 - Jun 13

Our academy hasn’t produced much in recent years. In the goalkeeping position it has been particularly sterile; in 25 years just Richard Wright and Shane Supple. It is especially disappointing after the Robson years. 1

roysboys added 11:52 - Jun 13

The press release says he has'chosen to leave by mutual consent' . Odd way of putting it. 1

Edmundo added 11:55 - Jun 13

The Gamechanger way: upgrade behind the scenes then on the pitch is automatically going to get better, with signings filling the gaps where we can't develop/improve what's in the building already. 0

Europablue added 11:59 - Jun 13

"mutual consent" always sounds like he was fired.

It should be more like Town allow academy manager to move on. 0