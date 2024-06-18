Bologna Reportedly Agree Ioannidis Terms

Tuesday, 18th Jun 2024 13:12 Italian side Bologna have reportedly agreed terms with apparent Blues target Fotis Ioannidis. Over the weekend, the Greek media revealed that Town had made a €22 million (£18.6 million) offer for the 24-year-old Panathinaikos striker, a bid which had been turned down by the Athens club. Now, according to the Corriere Dello Sport, Bologna, fifth in Serie A last season, have agreed personal terms with the Greece international. It’s reported that Bologna’s sporting director Marco Di Vaio and technical director Giovanni Sartori have negotiated a deal with Ioannidis’s agent Andres Niniadis, who had previously spent time at the club last week, regarding a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season. No fee has yet been agreed with Panathinaikos, who are are understood to want €25 million (£21.1 million) for last season’s 23-goal frontman, although are keen to keep hold of him and have been in talks regarding a new deal. Meanwhile, a report in A Bola in Portugal, where Sporting CP previously made an €18 million offer for Ioannidis, claims to outline the details of Town’s offer, which was apparently turned down due to being based on top-up clauses rather than straight cash. It’s said that proposed deal was an initial €17.5 million (£14.8 million) plus a further €4.5 million (£3.8 million) in bonuses should they be triggered later on down the line.

Photo: Sipa USA



wkj added 13:17 - Jun 18

Load of bologna if you ask me 0

JackSwan added 13:39 - Jun 18

Why? Why would he choose Bologna over Ipswich?



*Googles Bologna*



Oh. 4

dirtydingusmagee added 13:42 - Jun 18

The search goes on. 1

martin587 added 13:42 - Jun 18

I would expect it’s nearest to home for him.Plenty more irons in the fire so don’t panic.It’s going to be an exciting month ahead. 0

John_Grose added 13:52 - Jun 18

Nice just to be to be mentioned to be competing with the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Bologna for international players. Beats Tony Dining 2

hyperbrit added 13:55 - Jun 18

smoke screen 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:26 - Jun 18

Could be a problem for Town if players feel they could be playing Championship football next season



They will have to sell the dream or like Sir Bobby fly them over the stadium with the players on the pitch waving at them. 0

