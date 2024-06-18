Bologna Reportedly Agree Ioannidis Terms
Tuesday, 18th Jun 2024 13:12
Italian side Bologna have reportedly agreed terms with apparent Blues target Fotis Ioannidis.
Over the weekend, the Greek media revealed that Town had made a €22 million (£18.6 million) offer for the 24-year-old Panathinaikos striker, a bid which had been turned down by the Athens club.
Now, according to the Corriere Dello Sport, Bologna, fifth in Serie A last season, have agreed personal terms with the Greece international.
It’s reported that Bologna’s sporting director Marco Di Vaio and technical director Giovanni Sartori have negotiated a deal with Ioannidis’s agent Andres Niniadis, who had previously spent time at the club last week, regarding a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season.
No fee has yet been agreed with Panathinaikos, who are are understood to want €25 million (£21.1 million) for last season’s 23-goal frontman, although are keen to keep hold of him and have been in talks regarding a new deal.
Meanwhile, a report in A Bola in Portugal, where Sporting CP previously made an €18 million offer for Ioannidis, claims to outline the details of Town’s offer, which was apparently turned down due to being based on top-up clauses rather than straight cash.
It’s said that proposed deal was an initial €17.5 million (£14.8 million) plus a further €4.5 million (£3.8 million) in bonuses should they be triggered later on down the line.
