Oxford Linked With Al-Hamadi Loan

Wednesday, 19th Jun 2024 13:14

Championship new boys Oxford United are reported to be interested in signing Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi on loan.

Al-Hamadi joined Town from AFC Wimbledon in January and scored four goals as he helped the Blues win promotion back to the Premier League, making one start and 13 sub appearances.

Town may well look to send the 22-year-old out on loan to gain first team experience in the season ahead and, according to Indonesian website BolaSport, Oxford United, one of whose co-owners, Erick Thohir, is Indonesian, are keen.

Oxford, who have former Blues Greg Leigh and Kyle Edwards in their squad, are back in the Championship having won promotion via the play-offs.

Al-Hamadi is known to Indonesian football followers having scored for Iraq in a 5-1 thrashing of Town defender Elkan Baggott’s international side in November last year.





Photo: Matchday Images