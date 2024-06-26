Town and Hull in Greaves Talks - Report

Wednesday, 26th Jun 2024 19:25 Town are reported to be in talks with Hull City regarding centre-half Jacob Greaves. A week ago, the 23-year-old was said to be top of Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s list of potential central defensive additions. Now, according to The Athletic, citing senior sources at the Championship club, Town and the Tigers are in “active negotiations” but with an agreement still to be reached. The Blues are reportedly offering around £10 million, well below the figure Hull hope to achieve with £20 million the valuation previously mentioned. Other clubs are also understood to be interested with earlier reports indicating that Everton have him in their thoughts should Jarrad Branthwaite move on this summer. West Ham United have also been linked. Cottingham-born Greaves, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20. In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. The Blues are already closing in on what looks set to be their first signing of the summer, right-back Ben Johnson, who is a free agent with his West Ham contract up on Sunday. According to some reports, the 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal to start once his Hammers contract is up.

Photo: Matchday Images



boroughblue added 19:28 - Jun 26

£20 mil seems a very steep asking price, especially considering that’s the region of fee we’re offering for Omari.



On the other hand, the Ben Johnson deal has moved up to ‘closing in on’ on the TWTD signing progress chart, interesting… 0

FrimleyBlue added 19:28 - Jun 26

Are we no longer going to see any twtd exclusives or source news and just reported links from twitter etc? 0

muccletonjoe added 19:29 - Jun 26

Building the defence for PL is an absolute must. Greaves and Johnson are a definite improvements 1

rdibble added 19:30 - Jun 26

Good player and young I think he would be a great signing 0

