Blues Linked With Renewed Interest in Hull Winger
Thursday, 27th Jun 2024 09:50
Town are reportedly showing renewed interest in Hull City winger Jaden Philogene.
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Gopodcast, Philogene’s former club Aston Villa included a buyback clause in the deal which saw the 22-year-old move to the Tigers for £5 million last summer, but with other clubs including Town also keen, the Blues having eyed the former England U21 international prior to his switch to East Yorkshire.
“There is also interest from several Premier League clubs, especially from West Ham and Ipswich Town. These two clubs have already reached out to the player’s side to understand the conditions of the deal in this case,” Romano said.
“Remember that the player, in the future, will have a possibility to return to Aston Villa. Villa have a matching clause into the contract of Philogene, so they have the possibility in the future to bring the player back.
“Let's see what's going to happen in terms of negotiations, but for sure, it's going to be one to watch in the next few weeks.”
La Liga behemoths Barcelona were perhaps surprisingly credited with interest in Philogene earlier in the week and if there is any truth in that link then that would almost certainly trump any of the other apparent contenders.
Londoner Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his switch to the MKM Stadium.
Philogene is the second Hull City player understood to be interesting the Blues with talks regarding centre-half Jacob Greaves reportedly ongoing.
Photo: Sipa USA
