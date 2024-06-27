Blues Linked With Renewed Interest in Hull Winger

Thursday, 27th Jun 2024 09:50

Town are reportedly showing renewed interest in Hull City winger Jaden Philogene.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Gopodcast, Philogene’s former club Aston Villa included a buyback clause in the deal which saw the 22-year-old move to the Tigers for £5 million last summer, but with other clubs including Town also keen, the Blues having eyed the former England U21 international prior to his switch to East Yorkshire.

“There is also interest from several Premier League clubs, especially from West Ham and Ipswich Town. These two clubs have already reached out to the player’s side to understand the conditions of the deal in this case,” Romano said.

“Remember that the player, in the future, will have a possibility to return to Aston Villa. Villa have a matching clause into the contract of Philogene, so they have the possibility in the future to bring the player back.

“Let's see what's going to happen in terms of negotiations, but for sure, it's going to be one to watch in the next few weeks.”

La Liga behemoths Barcelona were perhaps surprisingly credited with interest in Philogene earlier in the week and if there is any truth in that link then that would almost certainly trump any of the other apparent contenders.

Londoner Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his switch to the MKM Stadium.

Philogene is the second Hull City player understood to be interesting the Blues with talks regarding centre-half Jacob Greaves reportedly ongoing.





Photo: Sipa USA

Chris_ITFC added 09:58 - Jun 27

From shopping for forwards at Burton Albion to competing with Barcelona.



I love this club! 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 10:01 - Jun 27

If Villa have a buyback clause in the contract, that contract was between Villa and Hull. So my guess would be that at the time Hull come to sell, they (Villa) can buy him back for £xM whatever the buyback amount was. If they don't exercise that option then that must be it, as Villa have no contract with ITFC or any other buyer. Well that's how I would make sense of it. 0

Linkboy13 added 10:04 - Jun 27

Can't see this one happening to many complications obviously a very talented player and only 22 . I can see deals being done with Johnson,Greaves and Rushworth next week. McKenna likes to work with younger players but in the Premier league we might need a bit of experience in the squad. 1

Stu_boy added 10:08 - Jun 27

Assume this would be an alternative option to hutch if we can't agree a deal with chelsea 2

mrshallisfit added 10:20 - Jun 27

I love a bit of Behemoths in the morning. 0

BlueNomad added 10:37 - Jun 27

Stu-boy, yes I can't see us having both him and Omari. As an alternative to the latter then yes. 1