Town Confirm Hladky Exit

Monday, 1st Jul 2024 10:21 Town have confirmed the departure of keeper Vaclav Hladky, the 33-year-old having been unable to agree new terms at Portman Road. The Czech had been in discussions with the club regarding new terms since January and had said on a number of occasions that he wants to stay at Portman Road. However, he and his representatives were unable to agree a new deal with his current contract up yesterday. Czech reports earlier this morning revealed that no agreement had been come to and Town have now confirmed Hladky’s exit. “Vaclav Hladky has left the club following the expiration of his contract,” a statement on the official site reads. “The club thanks Vas for his time at Town, and he departs with our very best wishes for the future.” The Brno-born keeper joined Town from Salford in the summer of 2021 and went on to make 70 starts and one sub appearance for the club. Having been second choice behind Christian Walton for most of his time at Town, an injury to the former Brighton man late in pre-season last year saw him start 2023/24 as the regular number one. With his confidence on the ball becoming a key element of the way the Blues played, Hladky played all bar the dying seconds of Town’s Championship promotion campaign, earning plenty of plaudits along the way. Portman Road’s keeping ranks could be set for a major overhaul this summer with the Blues known to be looking for a new number one. Walton could potentially move on for first-team football, while Cieran Slicker has said the next stage of his development is a move on loan with Scottish clubs Kilmarnock, Ross County and Partick Thistle all believed to be keen. The Blues have been widely linked with Brighton’s Carl Rushworth, while Luton’s Thomas Kaminski was reported to be a target yesterday.

Photo: Matchday Images



londontractor85 added 10:24 - Jul 1

Quite sad about this one. We wouldn't have made the Premier League without him, a vital component of the team last season.

All the best Vas, and thanks for the memories 7

Kickingblock added 10:24 - Jul 1

Sorry to hear this, thanks for your contribution, good luck and all the best going forward. 4

irishtim added 10:25 - Jul 1

Thanks but we need better.

1

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:26 - Jul 1

It won’t be easy finding someone who can play that sweeper keeper role which for me he did extremely well. Walton’s a brilliant keep but he struggles with the ball playing side of it for me. Don’t really know much about these two we may get in but I’d take cooper from Plymouth any time. 3

delias_cheesy_flaps added 10:27 - Jul 1

Bosh....no messing about with ITFC nowadays.

Good luck Vaz, you did a decent job last season, but obviously not our No.1.

Hopefully, hospital balls from the goalkeeper will now be a thing of the past. 0

jayceee added 10:27 - Jul 1

Very sad. I assume it was about being unable to guarantee game time and not remuneration.



Thanks for everything and good luck in the future, Hladky - you were great for us. 5

Theipswich added 10:31 - Jul 1

Walton is our man now.. 0

PavlovsCat added 10:35 - Jul 1

Maybe he wasn’t guaranteed first team football at ITFC; maybe he’s been guaranteed better opportunities elsewhere, abroad even. And yes, maybe he’s been offered a better deal financially, but why deny him what’s likely to be his final payout? So many maybes, but I do find it sad that some look for the worst in people simply because they wish to better themselves in some way.



Good luck Vaz, it’s been fun! 6

Whos_blue added 10:36 - Jul 1

Sad to hear this. Kept us in so many games and a crucial component of our promotion last year.

Wish him nothing but the best for the future. 5

chepstowblue added 10:39 - Jul 1

This is a shame. He was always an accident waiting to happen with the ball at his feet, but an excellent shot stopper. It's either that, or a guy who's good with his feet but useless with his hands. Personally I want a keeper to be a keeper, and welly it into touch instead of pretending to be Messi and attempting one-twos in his own six yard box. It's the one position on the field where it's guaranteed that whoever we bring in will be no better than what we had last season. -2

Clemcc added 10:43 - Jul 1

Get de Gea in. If you want to play football play football don’t think about wages. Prove you are world class whatever what. -2

Karlosfandangal added 10:47 - Jul 1

Hlakey was a big part of Towns success last season, however not sure he will get away with so much in the Prem.



Can see why it’s about money as it could be his last big pay day, but Town are never going to pay him more than Walton ( 36k a week as reported) if Walton is going and Hlakey is number 2.



Saying that if we get Rushworth and the Luton keeper they will be getting more than Walton and Hlakey per week, however on paper far better keepers, which is going to be needed in the Prem -1

Marinersnose added 10:51 - Jul 1

Well I’m very sad to see him go as he played a huge part last season with so many top drawer saves. Unfortunately he obviously isn’t prepared to fight for the shirt in the PL which is a shame.I believe the Luton keeper would be an excellent replacement and he was superb last season and Rushworth an adequate back up who KMK can work with. He’s not so good with his feet. Walton will move on for a small fee. 1

blues1 added 10:53 - Jul 1

Karlosfandangel. From what ive heard, he wanted a 3 year contract, the club were only offering 2. If youvthink walton is on £36,000 az

week, ur deluded. Hirst xame in as our highestcearnwr on £17,500 a week 2

BurleysGloryDays added 10:55 - Jul 1

Quite sad this.



My friends who support prem clubs but watched town last season said he was an awful liability.



But town fans know he unlocked a new style for us and played some blinders in amongst the unforced errors.



I hope it’s on OK terms and he’s welcome back any time, was part of a sensational achievement at the club 0

blues1 added 10:55 - Jul 1

Karlosfandangel . Ctd. From what I read on the efl site. Tho think actually Morsy is top earner on around £20,000. 0

TimmyH added 10:56 - Jul 1

As others have mentioned a bit of a surprise he's going...did well last season, can only wish him the best in his endeavours. A goalkeeper is only as good as the defence in front of him (n general). 0

Europablue added 11:04 - Jul 1

I'd imagine that Hutchinson is the highest earner now. 0

Reality_2021 added 11:09 - Jul 1

I think this is the correct decision at this stage. Pointed out previously that his shot to save ratio was not very good last season unfortunately.



Look forward to seeing if we can get a decent keeper in. It’s been a while since we can say that we have had one that is reliable and excels. 0

floridaboy added 11:24 - Jul 1

With pre season now underway a keeper No 1 must be immine t



My guess is by end of week! 0

Lightningboy added 11:24 - Jul 1

Dumb move on his side...very dumb indeed. 0

Tufty added 11:29 - Jul 1

Not premier league standard . Hopefully he'll find a job that pays whatever it is he thinks he's worth

0

