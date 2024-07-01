Target Rodon Set For Leeds
Monday, 1st Jul 2024 12:05
Reported Blues target Joe Rodon is expected to join his former loan club Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis.
Yesterday, Town were reported to have made a verbal offer for the Wales international centre-half.
However, it’s widely reported this morning that Rodon has been part of the discussions as Spurs and Leeds discussed Archie Gray’s £40 million switch to North London.
Rodon, 26, is now expected to join the Championship Whites, with whom he spent last season on loan, in a separate deal understood to be worth £10 million.
A centre-half is on Town’s summer wishlist with Hull City’s Jacob Greaves another player they have approached.
The Blues are believed to have made contact, although offering a sum below the reported £10 million, while the Tigers are said to have put a £20 million price tag on the 23-year-old’s head.
