Target Rodon Set For Leeds

Monday, 1st Jul 2024 12:05 Reported Blues target Joe Rodon is expected to join his former loan club Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis. Yesterday, Town were reported to have made a verbal offer for the Wales international centre-half. However, it’s widely reported this morning that Rodon has been part of the discussions as Spurs and Leeds discussed Archie Gray’s £40 million switch to North London. Rodon, 26, is now expected to join the Championship Whites, with whom he spent last season on loan, in a separate deal understood to be worth £10 million. A centre-half is on Town’s summer wishlist with Hull City’s Jacob Greaves another player they have approached. The Blues are believed to have made contact, although offering a sum below the reported £10 million, while the Tigers are said to have put a £20 million price tag on the 23-year-old’s head.

muccletonjoe added 12:29 - Jul 1

We could get players for alot less than that 20 million. Kipre` from west brom etc 0

Len_Brennan added 12:44 - Jul 1

Maybe it was never a runner for us as he was happy at Leeds, but I think £10m is not unreasonable for the best centre half in the Championship, who plays the way the manager wants, & at 26 is a great age for someone in that position. Coming in with an offer when discussions were already well advanced due to Archie Gray link, is too late; perhaps a verbal offer a couple of weeks ago might have tipped the prospect more our way.

We move on. 0

victorysquad added 12:46 - Jul 1

We need to target clubs that need to sell for a centre half 0

gosblue added 12:46 - Jul 1

We only want players who want to come here and commit to the cause. 1

tetchris added 12:57 - Jul 1

Next…… 0

Bluespeed225 added 13:01 - Jul 1

Happy in the Championship! No ambition, we’ll do better. 0

Europablue added 13:15 - Jul 1

Bluespeed225 It's not fair to say no ambition. He may be ambitious for Leeds and he is settled there. It just goes to show what an achievement it was to finish above Leeds, because really they should have bettered us considering the money they have. They just sold a player for 40 million!

Are we interested enough to offer more money? Or is the deal set in stone? 0

