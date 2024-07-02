Tractor Girls Confirm Retained List

Tuesday, 2nd Jul 2024 12:57

Ipswich Town Women have confirmed their retained list.

Contract options have been taken regarding skipper Maria Boswell (pictured), Kyra Robertson, Natasha Thomas, Megan Wearing, Laura Hartley, Nina Meollo, Lucy O'Brien, Sophie Peskett and Summer Hughes, while new contract offers have been made to Maisy Barker and Leah Mitchell. Issy Bryant remains under contract.

Eloise King is continuing her rehabilitation from injury during the close season and will join in pre-season training with the first-team squad.

As previously announced, Bonnie Horwood, who has joined Billericay Town, Nia Evans and Holly Turner have left at the end of their contracts.









Photo: Ross Halls