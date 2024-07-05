Philogene: Barcelona a Dream But I'll Be Moving to the Premier League

Friday, 5th Jul 2024 13:00 Blues target Jayden Philogene has confirmed he’s looking to join a Premier League club rather than La Liga giants. Town have made a £35 million joint-bid to Hull City for winger Philogene and centre-half Jacob Greaves. Advanced talks regarding the forward are understood to be ongoing. Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Aston Villa are all also understood to be keen on the 22-year-old, while Barca were also believed to be eyeing the former England U21 international, although the veracity of that interest has been called into question by some sources. Regardless, Philogene, who is expected to make a decision on his future soon, says he is only looking at a move to the Premier League at this point in his career. “La Liga [and Barcelona] is still my dream but the clearest option that was presented to me was [the Premier League] and that is what we are focused on,” he told SER Catalunya. “Since the beginning of my career, my idols have been [former Barcelona players] Ronaldinho and Neymar and I want to follow in their footsteps [one day].” The deal which is claimed to have been proposed by the La Liga club was an initial loan with an option to buy for €30 million (£25.4 million), subject to the number of games he plays. Londoner Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are the latest club to be credited with interest in Greaves, 23. Everton and West Ham have previously been linked along with the Blues. Elsewhere, Benin international striker Steve Mounié, 29, who was linked with the Blues earlier in the week, has joined Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on a three-year deal having left Stade Brestois, who finished third in Ligue 1 in France last season.

Photo: Sipa USA



rodthergasman added 13:10 - Jul 5

Let's hope they get this one. 0

ArnieM added 13:11 - Jul 5

It's now I'm moving to the PL, not Ipswich anymore. Hmmm ....have we lost him to a more established PL club I wonder. I hope not. 1

BobbyBell added 13:23 - Jul 5

Mark Ashton has previously said that we only want players who are keen to come here so the fact that we are in advanced talks suggests to me that he is keen. Let's hope that we can agree terms and get his signature. 0

baxterbasics added 13:36 - Jul 5

Barca: "I don't even know who you are...." 1

dirtydingusmagee added 13:52 - Jul 5

seemed like he wanted to come to Town, now if this statement has any credibility it may not be the case, Everton are trying to tempt him, hope im wrong and Ashton gets this done . 0

