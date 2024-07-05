Philogene: Barcelona a Dream But I'll Be Moving to the Premier League
Friday, 5th Jul 2024 13:00
Blues target Jayden Philogene has confirmed he’s looking to join a Premier League club rather than La Liga giants.
Town have made a £35 million joint-bid to Hull City for winger Philogene and centre-half Jacob Greaves. Advanced talks regarding the forward are understood to be ongoing.
Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Aston Villa are all also understood to be keen on the 22-year-old, while Barca were also believed to be eyeing the former England U21 international, although the veracity of that interest has been called into question by some sources.
Regardless, Philogene, who is expected to make a decision on his future soon, says he is only looking at a move to the Premier League at this point in his career.
“La Liga [and Barcelona] is still my dream but the clearest option that was presented to me was [the Premier League] and that is what we are focused on,” he told SER Catalunya.
“Since the beginning of my career, my idols have been [former Barcelona players] Ronaldinho and Neymar and I want to follow in their footsteps [one day].”
The deal which is claimed to have been proposed by the La Liga club was an initial loan with an option to buy for €30 million (£25.4 million), subject to the number of games he plays.
Londoner Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for a further season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are the latest club to be credited with interest in Greaves, 23. Everton and West Ham have previously been linked along with the Blues.
Elsewhere, Benin international striker Steve Mounié, 29, who was linked with the Blues earlier in the week, has joined Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on a three-year deal having left Stade Brestois, who finished third in Ligue 1 in France last season.
Photo: Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]