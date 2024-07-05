Villa Game Live on Sky

Friday, 5th Jul 2024 18:08 Townâ€™s home game against Aston Villa has moved to 2pm on Sunday 29th September for live coverage by Sky Sports. The match was originally set to be played the previous day. Townâ€™s opening game against Liverpool at Portman Road is also being screened live on TV, on TNT Sports on Saturday 17th August, kick-of 12.30pm.

Photo: Matchday Images



SitfcB added 18:12 - Jul 5

Could move back to the Saturday as an 8pm KO if Villa have a Tuesday night Champions League game afterwards. 0

