Town Closing in on Hull Double Signing

Tuesday, 9th Jul 2024 09:11 Town look to be closing in on the double signing of Hull City pair Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves. Reports last night indicated that Philogene is set to undergo a medical at Portman Road in the next couple of days, while Greaves is understood to already have been at the club for his ahead of the completion of the two deals. Tigers owner Acun Ilicali says he expects the pair to join the Blues, telling the Hull Daily Mail: “Yes, Ipswich are the favourites now.” They report that the deal is worth £40 million plus further significant top-ups, higher than previous suggestions that the move would be worth an initial £35 million to the Championship side. Claims yesterday that Everton were frontrunners for Philogene’s signature were quickly dismissed by East Yorkshire sources, although The Athletic is reporting this morning that the Toffees made an offer in the region of £16 million plus add-ons for the winger. Crystal Palace are also believed to have agreed terms with the Tigers but with the player believed to have decided to join the Blues. His former club Aston Villa, West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United had also been linked with the former England U21 international. La Liga giants Barca were believed to be eyeing the forward with a view to a loan switch but Philogene subsequently confirmed he will be moving to the Premier League. The 22-year-old, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for another season, joined Aston Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago. Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20. In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked. Greaves is contracted to Hull until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further year. The pair look set to become Town's third and fourth senior additions of the summer following Omari Hutchinson and Ben Johnson.

Photo: Sipa USA



boroughblue added 09:12 - Jul 9

YYYEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS!



0

Cloddyseedbed added 09:16 - Jul 9

What a double signing if we can pull it off. I'm still worried about Philogene signing but what a statement by the club so far. 0

muccletonjoe added 09:17 - Jul 9

£40 million plus top ups ? 0

leagueonescum added 09:18 - Jul 9

We've been closing in for four days so I'll believe this when the contracts are signed. Would be great to have them both as the cohesion will still be there and will allow them to settle in quicker. Fantastic bit of business if we can get these two on board, I'm loving our new look club. Not phased by Liverpool at PR either, maybe I'm deluded but I'm enjoying it. 0

CaptainAhab added 09:24 - Jul 9

What a story!! 0

runningout added 09:31 - Jul 9

Hold on :-/ 0

keighleyblue added 09:35 - Jul 9

Fantastic signings if they materialise. ITFC recruitment strategy is bold (no PL experience is still a worry) but if it pays off, could secure the future of this club for many years 0

PavlovsCat added 09:35 - Jul 9

I’ve friends & family in that part of the country and they rave about Philogene. He’s very much in the Hutchinson mould by all accounts, but plays predominantly on the left.



So no need to worry, Cloddyseedbed. 0

Bazza8564 added 09:37 - Jul 9

Fantastic! Great statement of intent. The cash is largely irrelevant on the basis income is 140m from sky alone. Bring on these two asap and let's then add more. We have and are losing around 8-9 and this is only 4 in, it means theres plenty more o come 0

ImAbeliever added 09:38 - Jul 9

How much dosh will be left? 0

Rimsy added 09:46 - Jul 9

Wow! Hope it gets over the line. Philogene will be awesome in our system, looks equally effective right across the pitch. 0

