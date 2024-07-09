Philogene Personal Terms Agreed But Villa Still Keen

Tuesday, 9th Jul 2024 12:35 Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is reported to have agreed a five-year deal with the Blues with the move expected to go ahead but not yet 100 per cent with his former club Aston Villa now believed to be keen. Town and the Tigers have agreed a joint deal for Philogene and centre-half Jacob Greaves understood to be worth, depending on reports, £35-£40 million plus add-ons. According to The Athletic, £18 million of that sum covers the recruitment of Philogene, who has already agreed a five-year deal with the Blues. However, while the move is expected to go through, they report that Philogene’s former club Aston Villa, who he left to join the Tigers for £5 million a year ago, have matching rights until Wednesday, which they are reported to be ready to activate having been linked earlier in the summer, although while accepting the matter will ultimately be decided by the player, who appears keen to join Town. As reported earlier, last night’s claims that the 22-year-old has been pencilled in for a medical at Town are premature, however, assuming Villa’s interest comes to nothing, it seems likely that that will take place before the end of the week and both deals concluded from there. Greaves has already had his medical and his personal terms are also understood to have been agreed. Earlier today, widespread reports claimed Everton had had a £16 million offer accepted for Philogene, however, that been dismissed by local Hull media with Town’s currently the only firm offer on the table.

Photo: Sipa USA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArmaghBlue added 12:38 - Jul 9

0

ArmaghBlue added 12:38 - Jul 9

Any betting on who the next team will be? 1

BlueWax added 12:39 - Jul 9

Breaking.news, Hamilton academicals are in talks with JP'S agent!



That said, thanks for regular updates Phil.



Not sure if.crimewatch will.return bit if it does I imagine a certain agent will be on there!! 1

dirtydingusmagee added 12:41 - Jul 9

Sooner this one is put to bed the better, now its villa ! all getting a bit iffy imo. 0

Marcus added 12:42 - Jul 9

This is the point of a matching deal, if activated the transfer can't complete until an agreed period. 0

BurleysGloryDays added 12:51 - Jul 9

Fingers extremely firmly. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments