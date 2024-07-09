Fortuna Friendly Tickets on Sale Friday
Tuesday, 9th Jul 2024 16:42
Tickets for Town’s pre-season friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday 27th July will go on sale on Friday.
The game, which will see the Fortuna Blues make a rare summer trip to Portman Road, will be played over 90 minutes but with 30 minutes of extra-time and penalties following regardless of the score.
Not all areas of the ground will be open due to the ongoing work
Season ticket holders will be able to purchase their seats from 10am on Friday with general sale then beginning next Tuesday.
Tickets will be priced at £20 for adults, £15 for 65-plus and under-23s, and £10 for under-19s. Both the windows for season ticket holders and general sale will be limited to one ticket per supporter.
The following areas of Portman Road will be open:
Sir Bobby Robson North Stand
Sir Alf Ramsey South Stand
West Stand
Cobbold Stand
Season ticket holders who have been contacted having had to move their seat this summer have a 24-hour period beginning Wednesday at 10am to claim their free ticket for this fixture.Those eligible have already been notified.
The Blues previously faced Fortuna in Germany in July 2015, the hosts winning 4-3, then again at the Interwetten Cup, also in Germany, four years later, with Town losing 4-1 in a 45-minute game on that occasion.
Fortuna fans have been a regular sight at January Portman Road games since 2006 with Blues supporters having also made the return trip on a number of occasions.
Photo: Action Images
