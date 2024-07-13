Delap Signing Confirmed

Saturday, 13th Jul 2024 10:46 Town have confirmed the signing of striker Liam Delap from Manchester City. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Portman Road, the Blues and the Premier League champions having agreed a fee of an initial £15 million plus a further £5 million. It’s understood that the deal includes a sell-on of around 20 per cent and a buyback clause, while Delap’s former academy club Derby County will receive a sell-on percentage from the move. Earlier in the week, TWTD reported that Delap had been at Town to have a look around the previous Thursday having done the same at other clubs, including Southampton, who also agreed terms with City. “I’m really excited,” Delap told TownTV “I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the club, and how the players and staff work. That’s exactly why I’m excited to be here. “The Mmanager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team.” Boss Kieran McKenna added: "We are delighted to bring Liam to the club. We think he is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the club for many years to come. “He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve. He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here.” The former England U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international, the son of former Stoke long throw expert Rory, was poached from the Rams’ youth set-up by City in 2019. Since then, he has spent time on loan at Stoke, Preston and last season the Tiger, where he scored eight times in 26 starts and six sub appearances. For City, the 6ft 1in tall frontman made two sub appearances in the Premier League as well as four cup appearances, scoring three goals. Delap is Town’s fourth signing of the summer, following Omari Hutchinson, Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves, whose move was confirmed last night. The new signings will join the rest of the squad for this week’s training camp in Austria. Meanwhile, former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, 31, who returned to Town on loan for the second half of last season, is now expected to join Sheffield United from AFC Bournemouth having come close to moving to Hull.

Photo: ITFC



ruds added 10:49 - Jul 13

This signing is a far throw to where we have come too as a club!



Exciting times are well and truly on your doorstep at Portman Road



COYB!!!!!!! 2

delias_cheesy_flaps added 10:49 - Jul 13

Welcome to ITFC, looking forward to seeing Liam strut his stuff in the EPL. 1

bucket99 added 10:50 - Jul 13

This is a great move, he looks good already and will only get better while he's here! 2

Bazza8564 added 10:52 - Jul 13

What a great start to the weekend ! Welcome fella 2

WorcesterBlue added 10:52 - Jul 13

Great signing 2

thatsbonkers added 10:52 - Jul 13

Just thinking of other young Man City forwards who could not get their career going there but done ok elsewhere. Can only think of Cole Palmer…think we would take similar! 0

VitalSigns added 10:54 - Jul 13

Great signing. I think this kid will go on to play for England. Shame that Man City have a buy back clause but that's no fault of our club.

0

BontyBlue added 10:56 - Jul 13

More ‘oxygen’ for the team. Mark and Kieran continue to work hard for our fantastic club. COYB 0

CaptainAhab added 10:57 - Jul 13

Yes! I like this one a lote, looks a proper raw talent with bags of potential. Future England striker of he keeps progressing. Well done Town! 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:59 - Jul 13

Love this signing bags of potential and not a bad record considering he’s been played out wide on his loans. McKenna will play him through the middle. Palmer didn’t set the world alight playing out wide till he went to Chelsea and they played him through the middle if he’s half as good as him we’re laughing. COYB’s 0

blue86 added 11:00 - Jul 13

Great news, clearly town are going for young, hungry players who will improve, especially under McKenna. So exciting to be a town fan! 2

JackSwan added 11:00 - Jul 13

£30m worth of signings in 48 hours. Hehe :-) 1

Linkboy13 added 11:00 - Jul 13

I said to my nephew last season the striker i would luv to sign is Liam Delap pace,power and skill a bit raw but under McKenna will develop into a more complete player. I think it shows how important it was that we didn't lose McKenna his reputation of working and improving younger players is instrumental in them coming here. Philogene wanted to come here for that reason but Villa wouldn't allow it. It was not his decision. 0

runningout added 11:00 - Jul 13

shirt suits him :-) 1

ThaiBlue added 11:03 - Jul 13

Great work from our owners and Ashton all working hard for good players to give us a chance this coming season 0

FreddySteady added 11:06 - Jul 13

Free garage door with every purchase. 0

rkl added 11:19 - Jul 13

Palmer, Foden and Delap ;-) 0

SickParrot added 11:30 - Jul 13

He has all the attributes to become a very good centre forward so I am excited by this signing. He wouldn't get much game time at City but, if he's as good as we believe he is, why are City selling him? I know there is a buy back clause but a loan would make more sense. They get to see how well he does in the Premier League but he's still their player. I suppose the only downside for city with the loan arrangement is that if he flops his value is much less when they sell him. I think City will regret selling him because with Kieran's guidance he will be worth a lot more in a year or so. 0

BotesdaleBlue added 11:37 - Jul 13

If Manchester City were activate that buy back clause in the future, all I can say is he must have done unbelievably well for us.



Another fantastic signing by Ashton. McKenna and the team! 1

victorysquad added 11:49 - Jul 13

Looking forward to smashing villa 5-0. Who would of thought that

old rivalry would reappear so quickly, but we will be fighting them for 4th

spot next season

0

Robert_Garrett added 11:52 - Jul 13

Another one that hates Norwich and wants to play for Gareth Southgate. Ed is in Berlin with me tomorrow night. Comn England! 0

