Delap Signing Confirmed
Saturday, 13th Jul 2024 10:46
Town have confirmed the signing of striker Liam Delap from Manchester City.
The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Portman Road, the Blues and the Premier League champions having agreed a fee of an initial £15 million plus a further £5 million.
It’s understood that the deal includes a sell-on of around 20 per cent and a buyback clause, while Delap’s former academy club Derby County will receive a sell-on percentage from the move.
Earlier in the week, TWTD reported that Delap had been at Town to have a look around the previous Thursday having done the same at other clubs, including Southampton, who also agreed terms with City.
“I’m really excited,” Delap told TownTV “I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the club, and how the players and staff work. That’s exactly why I’m excited to be here.
“The Mmanager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team.”
Boss Kieran McKenna added: "We are delighted to bring Liam to the club. We think he is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the club for many years to come.
“He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve. He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here.”
The former England U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international, the son of former Stoke long throw expert Rory, was poached from the Rams’ youth set-up by City in 2019.
Since then, he has spent time on loan at Stoke, Preston and last season the Tiger, where he scored eight times in 26 starts and six sub appearances.
For City, the 6ft 1in tall frontman made two sub appearances in the Premier League as well as four cup appearances, scoring three goals.
Delap is Town’s fourth signing of the summer, following Omari Hutchinson, Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves, whose move was confirmed last night.
The new signings will join the rest of the squad for this week’s training camp in Austria.
Meanwhile, former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, 31, who returned to Town on loan for the second half of last season, is now expected to join Sheffield United from AFC Bournemouth having come close to moving to Hull.
Photo: ITFC
