Blues to Host Nice in Final Friendly

Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 11:09 Town will host French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice at Portman Road in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. Nice, who finished fifth in the top flight in France last season, thereby qualifying for the Europa League, will be in Suffolk on Saturday 10th August with the game kicking-off at 12.30pm. Both sides’ season proper gets under way the following weekend. As is the case with the Fortuna Dusseldorf friendly on Saturday 27th July, the game will go to extra-time regardless of the scoreline to give players minutes ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, Town have confirmed that the first of next Saturday’s two 60-minute friendlies against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donesk will kick-off at 2pm local time, 1pm BST. A full list of the Blues’ confirmed pre-season games can be found here.

Photo: Matchday Images



soupytwist added 11:13 - Jul 16

https://tenor.com/en-GB/view/which-was-nice-mark-williams-the-fast-show-uk-comed 0

hoppy added 11:14 - Jul 16

Nice.

Linkboy13 added 11:16 - Jul 16

It's important we get competitive games in before we play the likes of Liverpool and Manchester city although it does increase the likelihood of injuries.

wischip added 11:28 - Jul 16

...which is nice. 1

ITFC62 added 11:43 - Jul 16

Nice takes the biscuit!!

1

dirtydingusmagee added 11:47 - Jul 16

Nice one Cyril ! Lets have another one.

0

WeWereZombies added 11:54 - Jul 16

Noice... 0

