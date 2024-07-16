Downes Opts to Rejoin Saints

Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 20:15 Former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes has joined his former loan club Southampton from West Ham United on a permanent basis, despite Town targeting a reunion with the 25-year-old. Downes spent last season with the Saints, helping them to promotion to the Premier League. St Mary’s had always looked his most likely destination during the close season, however, as previously reported, Town showed strong interest, and we understand their pursuit continued even up to the end of last week. But ultimately Brentwood-born Downes opted for a return to Hampshire, signing a contract until 2028 for an initial fee understood to be in the region of £15 million. “We’re thrilled to bring Flynn back. It was a big priority for us this summer and to get it done early in pre-season is also really important for us,” manager Russell Martin told his club’s official site. “He was such an influential player for us last season, both on and off the pitch. He’s a brilliant character, he’s aggressive and physical in his play, technically excellent with the ball and a fantastic athlete too. “He built really strong relationships with the rest of the players and the staff, and I think you could tell the connection he created with the fans throughout last season, so I’m sure everyone’s delighted at the news. “I know how excited and hungry he is about making the step up to the Premier League with us, and he’s someone who I really believe is more than ready for that transition and who can also continue to develop even more with us.” Downes added: “It feels so good, honestly. Walking in this morning, seeing a few familiar faces, it was a real pleasure. “Being a part of it last year, it was so good. The whole club, the people, I think everything about it is so special. “I feel like when you connect with people like that, such genuine people, and I'm talking about the whole club here, it's so hard not to want to be a part of that. “Now I just feel like I can fully settle down here, try and get better, try and play my best football here and help the team be a success.” Town and the Saints also both targeted striker Liam Delap but on tht occasion the Blues won out with the former Hull City loan man signing from Manchester City last week.

Photo: Matchday Images



superblues9 added 20:15 - Jul 16

Need better anyway next !

SitfcB added 20:17 - Jul 16

Let's boo him even louder next time

ArnieM added 20:29 - Jul 16

Makes me laugh how so many people slobber over FD. He's a surly individual who couldn't wait to get away from this Club and threw his tantrums when we didn't let him talk to Palace. He has no loyalty to Town , isn't interested in coming back . F cuk him I say. I wouldn't piss on him if he was on fire.

Boo him all you like, he's a gobshyte



Boo him all you like, he’s a gobshyte 3

dyersdream added 20:30 - Jul 16

Not premier league quality I'm afraid

paris_mitchell_in_oz added 20:31 - Jul 16

Fair decision. He knows he'll get way more game time with them than with us.

0

Mariner1974 added 20:32 - Jul 16

Shame...would have loved him back in the fold. Got culled by the Demolition Man, but has become a quality player as we thought he would. Hopefully we can get Jack Taylor up to that level this season.

cressi added 20:34 - Jul 16

I never understand this love in maybe I'm in the minority but I'm happy didn't want back feel we can do better.

Kropotkin123 added 20:47 - Jul 16

Keener on Sheaf. Hope we get him.

ArnieM added 20:49 - Jul 16

He might be a decent enough player, bug his attitude stinks. If he hadcretjrbed hed have been a rotten apple in the barrel. Ashton / McKenna have worked hard to attract a certain type of player to this club and Downes does not IMHO have the personal attributes to fit that profile. I'm really pleased he's gone to another club. I don't want him back at my club.

dirtydingusmagee added 20:57 - Jul 16

Not bothered imo would be disruptive and rock the boat if he was getting everything his way

franz_tyson added 21:00 - Jul 16

ArnieM, old girl... can you name one incident when Downes was at Swansea or West Ham or Southampton where Downes was seen as à 'bad apple ? Ive never heard anything negative about him. I think you're making stuff up and being a drama queen once again.

PS. Couldn't care less that he didn't come back - but stop making stuff up.

PS. Couldn't care less that he didn't come back - but stop making stuff up. 0

Karlosfandangal added 21:00 - Jul 16

Dodged a bullet there £15 million my bottom…..you have been done Southampton…..should have gone to Tesco's and got him at half the price plus club card points

IndependentlyBlue added 21:02 - Jul 16

ArnieM - sitting on the fence then



Fwiw I think he’d have been good for us. Need a bit of the ‘nastiness’ he’d have brought 0

bluebullet29l added 21:05 - Jul 16

Thank god...did not want that child back anyway....

