Downes Opts to Rejoin Saints
Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 20:15
Former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes has joined his former loan club Southampton from West Ham United on a permanent basis, despite Town targeting a reunion with the 25-year-old.
Downes spent last season with the Saints, helping them to promotion to the Premier League.
St Mary’s had always looked his most likely destination during the close season, however, as previously reported, Town showed strong interest, and we understand their pursuit continued even up to the end of last week.
But ultimately Brentwood-born Downes opted for a return to Hampshire, signing a contract until 2028 for an initial fee understood to be in the region of £15 million.
“We’re thrilled to bring Flynn back. It was a big priority for us this summer and to get it done early in pre-season is also really important for us,” manager Russell Martin told his club’s official site.
“He was such an influential player for us last season, both on and off the pitch. He’s a brilliant character, he’s aggressive and physical in his play, technically excellent with the ball and a fantastic athlete too.
“He built really strong relationships with the rest of the players and the staff, and I think you could tell the connection he created with the fans throughout last season, so I’m sure everyone’s delighted at the news.
“I know how excited and hungry he is about making the step up to the Premier League with us, and he’s someone who I really believe is more than ready for that transition and who can also continue to develop even more with us.”
Downes added: “It feels so good, honestly. Walking in this morning, seeing a few familiar faces, it was a real pleasure.
“Being a part of it last year, it was so good. The whole club, the people, I think everything about it is so special.
“I feel like when you connect with people like that, such genuine people, and I'm talking about the whole club here, it's so hard not to want to be a part of that.
“Now I just feel like I can fully settle down here, try and get better, try and play my best football here and help the team be a success.”
Town and the Saints also both targeted striker Liam Delap but on tht occasion the Blues won out with the former Hull City loan man signing from Manchester City last week.
Photo: Matchday Images
