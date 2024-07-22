McKenna: Great Week in Austria

Monday, 22nd Jul 2024 10:57 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues had a really positive training camp in Austria last week. The squad spent their time training at the picturesque Sportzentrum Landskron in Villach, where they also played Saturday’s first public friendly of the summer, a 1-0 victory over Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk. “It’s been great,” McKenna told TownTV ahead of Saturday’s match. “Really enjoyed the time out here, the group’s been training well, enjoying each other’s company, working hard in beautiful surroundings. We’ve had a good week. “We’ve had lots of time with the players this week and it’s been very hot, sometimes it’s been easier to stay out and do some low tempo tactical work as well when the weather is nice. “On top of the high intensity stuff, there’s an extra physical stimulus to that, so that’s good. “We’ve had lots of time with the players on and off the pitch. The players have got to know each other a little bit better, great for the new signings to be around the group. Great for the academy boys who are here as well. “We also have quite a few new staff who are integrating, so it’s been a really positive week. Everything you could ask for.” Quizzed on what he looks to take from a training camp, McKenna said: “A mixture of everything. Of course, you want the training to be of high quality and get the right balance with the physical work and the tactical work and the technical work. “You want the players to be focused and professional and have a lot of meetings and they spend time in the classroom and we have even more of a theme and structure to our work. “But also you want there to be more free time to have some fun, enjoy each other’s company. We had a lovely barbecue [on Thursday] night, there have been a few other activities and you want them to enjoy each other’s company and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. “And the same for the staff, to work hard, get back into our groove, our rhythm as a staff in terms of how we work but also to have enough time to enjoy each other’s company as well. “I feel like we’ve had all those things, it’s been really, really busy. I’m sure the players will attest to that but it’s been really positive and hopefully sets us well on our way.” While the Blues were in Austria, keeper Aro Muric joined from Burnley. The new number one spent a couple of days with his new teammates but wasn’t considered ready to be involved in the match. “He’s got a great presence and the boys have taken to him well,” McKenna said of the Kosovo international. “It’s not easy coming into a camp where you don’t know too many, although he obviously knows a couple of the [ex-]Man City boys [Liam Delap and Cieran Slicker]. “It’s the best way to do it in some ways because he’s just thrown straight into the camp, he’s with us all now 24 hours a day and that’s the best way to get to know people. “He’s had a couple of training sessions now, he’s settling in well and we’re delighted that we’re here.” Town had their own groundstaff at the camp having found the pitches at last year’s venue elsewhere in Austria not up to the level of Playford Road. “The pitches have been very good, I have to say, so credit to the groundsmen,” the Northern Irishman added. “I think they’ve had a rotation of staff out here for quite a while now working on the pitches to make sure they’re as close to the level that we’re used to at the training ground as possible. “We’ve had a couple of them out here with us during the week as well to make sure everything is prepared on a daily basis. “That takes a lot of work, we’re grateful for that. It does really make a difference and the level of the surfaces has been really good.”

Photos: ITFC



Linkboy13 added 11:13 - Jul 22

Don't pay much regard to pre season results having been there myself all about getting the players match fit and team spirit. Some young players have made the trip that's nice to see great experience and confidence booster but obviously won't be any where near the first team squad when the season starts. Two or three more signings required especially in the midfield area that's so vital in the Premier league Morsy at times was doing the work of two last season he won't be able to do that in the Premier league and if he's out of the team we will be struggling big time such a special player. 2

Bazza8564 added 11:25 - Jul 22

Terrific to read this, the detail thats going into the season already is amazing. What a refreshing change to understand the depth of preparation, such an incredible uplift from the old days. Who would ever have thought we would take our grounds team out to make sure the training pitches were up to scratch?

Every interview I hear from this guy on different aspects of the way the club is run just fills me. with pride with the way our club is now run 4

Suffolkboy added 11:36 - Jul 22

KM’s enthusiasm encompasses all ! It seems nothing escapes either his or MA’s notice with consequent attention wherever and whenever deemed appropriate !

The staff and players must be totally engaged with this commitment and no doubt we shall again see the team spirit and collective unity which has come to epitomise ITFC .

COYB 0

MickMccarthyWasRight added 11:41 - Jul 22

Had the pleasure of meeting Kieran Mckenna at a charity do once. He was surprisingly down to earth, and VERY funny. 0

