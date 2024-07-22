Kilmarnock Hoping to Complete Ndaba Deal

Monday, 22nd Jul 2024 11:57

Kilmarnock are reportedly hoping to secure the permanent signing of former loanee Corrie Ndaba before they host Cercle Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday.

Ndaba, who was left behind when the Blues travelled to Austria last week, has always appeared certain to move on this summer following a successful spell with Killie in the Scottish Premiership last season.

According to the Scottish Herald, a fee has long been agreed between the clubs but with the 24-year-old discussing a settlement on the remaining year of his Town contract, which also includes an option for a further season.

Kilmarnock have until Tuesday to complete the deal in time for the Dubliner to face the Belgian side.

Academy product Ndaba, who is also understood to have been interesting Hibernian this summer, joined Town’s academy at 16 and has spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town prior to last year’s stint at Rugby Park.

