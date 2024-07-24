Prime Minister Congratulates Town on Promotion
Wednesday, 24th Jul 2024 13:35
New prime minister Sir Kier Starmer has congratulated Town on their promotion to the Premier League.
At this lunchtime’s first PMQs of Starmer’s tenure, newly elected Ipswich MP Jack Abbott extolled the virtues of Ipswich, adding that “unlike our friends over the border in Norfolk, we also now have a Premier League football team again. The prime minister is very welcome to join me when Arsenal come visit next year”.
In response, Starmer welcomed Abbott to the House and said: “[I’d like to] congratulate Ipswich on their promotion. I think it’s Boxing Day when they visit Arsenal. I’m going to resist the temptation that he puts in front of me to choose between Ipswich and Norwich!”
Photo: Chris Kleponis / Pool/Sipa USA
