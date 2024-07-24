Prime Minister Congratulates Town on Promotion

Wednesday, 24th Jul 2024 13:35 New prime minister Sir Kier Starmer has congratulated Town on their promotion to the Premier League. At this lunchtime’s first PMQs of Starmer’s tenure, newly elected Ipswich MP Jack Abbott extolled the virtues of Ipswich, adding that “unlike our friends over the border in Norfolk, we also now have a Premier League football team again. The prime minister is very welcome to join me when Arsenal come visit next year”. In response, Starmer welcomed Abbott to the House and said: “[I’d like to] congratulate Ipswich on their promotion. I think it’s Boxing Day when they visit Arsenal. I’m going to resist the temptation that he puts in front of me to choose between Ipswich and Norwich!” Newly elected Labour MP @jackabbott90: “We’ve got much to be proud of in Ipswich … unlike our friends over the border in Norfolk we now have a Premier League football team again.”@Keir_Starmer: “Can I congratulate Ipswich on their promotion?”



Hear, hear! #ITFC #COYB pic.twitter.com/0qa0piZfHD — Josh Self (@Josh_Self_) July 24, 2024

Photo: Chris Kleponis / Pool/Sipa USA



RobITFC added 13:39 - Jul 24

Seriously who cares! 1

Dyland added 13:50 - Jul 24

Who cares about what RobITFC? Ipswich Town's promotion? Keir Starmer? NCFC being sh1t? Jack Abbott? The town centre?



Bloody News Commenters.



(runs away back to the Forum) 0

munka added 13:51 - Jul 24

I do Rob, there was a day not so long ago when nobody knew where Ipswich was and they hadn't heard of ITFC, now they know us from Indonesia to the House of Commons and beyond !! Be proud, it's been a long time coming :) 3

churchmans added 13:58 - Jul 24

Both knobs 1

Bazza8564 added 14:00 - Jul 24

Munka, damned right, and as Secretary of the Supporters Club i am incredibly proud to have grown our branch footprint from 36 to 108 these last 9 months too. Much to do In Indonesia and Asia though if you are based that way? contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk if you are! 1

