Chesterfield Join Ndaba Hunt But Hibs Favourites

Wednesday, 24th Jul 2024 13:50 TWTD understands League Two new boys Chesterfield have joined Scottish Premiership sides Kilmarnock and Hibernian in moving for Town centre-half Corrie Ndaba. The 24-year-old is set to leave the Blues this summer with his former club Kilmarnock having been keen to get a deal tied-up before yesterday in time for him to feature in tomorrow’s Europa League tie against Cercle Brugge. A fee has been agreed but the player has remained in discussions regarding a settlement of the remaining year of his Town contract, which also includes an option for a further season. While those talks have been ongoing, we understand former Town boss Paul Cook has launched a bid to take the Dubliner to the SMH Group Stadium having been impressed by the central defender or left-back during his time at Portman Road. The newly promoted Derbyshire club have the financial wherewithal to match Killie and Hibs, despite their Scottish top flight status, with the player now set to make up his mind on his destination. As it stands, we understand the Edinburgh club are the favourites for his signature. Ndaba joined Town’s academy at 16 and has spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town prior to last year’s stint at Rugby Park. For Town, Ndaba has made four starts and one sub appearance, all in cup competitions. Chesterfield already have one former Blues academy player in their ranks, forward Armando Dobra.

Photo: SIPA USA



