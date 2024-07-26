Ex-Town Striker Simpson Joins Stevenage
Friday, 26th Jul 2024 10:35
Former Blues striker Tyreece Simpson has joined League One Stevenage from fellow third-tier side Huddersfield Town.
The 22-year-old academy product departed Town in the summer of 2022 having turned down the offer of a new contract, the Terriers paying an initial fee of £500,000.
Simpson signed a four-year deal with the West Yorkshiremen but moves on for an undisclosed fee after two years having made only one start - in the FA Cup - and nine league sub appearances. He spent last season on loan at Northampton in League Two.
“Tyreece is big, quick and strong, has played Championship and League One football and is still only 22 years old,” Boro boss Alex Revell told his club’s official website
“We’ve worked hard to get him to come to us on a permanent and we can’t wait to get started.”
Huddersfield Town sporting director Mark Cartwright told his club's site: “This is a deal that suits everybody concerned and allows Tyreece the opportunity to seek the first-team minutes he desires.
“Unlikely to have featured competitively at a senior level for us this season and not the profile of player that belongs at B team level, we wish Tyreece well for the future.”
Simpson made only two starts - in the EFL Trophy - and five sub appearances for Town, but made a big impression while on loan at Swindon, netting 11 times in 28 starts and two sub appearances, in the first half of 2021/22 while a Blues player.
Photo: Matchday Images
