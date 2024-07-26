Ex-Town Striker Simpson Joins Stevenage

Friday, 26th Jul 2024 10:35 Former Blues striker Tyreece Simpson has joined League One Stevenage from fellow third-tier side Huddersfield Town. The 22-year-old academy product departed Town in the summer of 2022 having turned down the offer of a new contract, the Terriers paying an initial fee of £500,000. Simpson signed a four-year deal with the West Yorkshiremen but moves on for an undisclosed fee after two years having made only one start - in the FA Cup - and nine league sub appearances. He spent last season on loan at Northampton in League Two. “Tyreece is big, quick and strong, has played Championship and League One football and is still only 22 years old,” Boro boss Alex Revell told his club’s official website “We’ve worked hard to get him to come to us on a permanent and we can’t wait to get started.” Huddersfield Town sporting director Mark Cartwright told his club's site: “This is a deal that suits everybody concerned and allows Tyreece the opportunity to seek the first-team minutes he desires. “Unlikely to have featured competitively at a senior level for us this season and not the profile of player that belongs at B team level, we wish Tyreece well for the future.” Simpson made only two starts - in the EFL Trophy - and five sub appearances for Town, but made a big impression while on loan at Swindon, netting 11 times in 28 starts and two sub appearances, in the first half of 2021/22 while a Blues player. @htafc 💙 pic.twitter.com/PXVRG2fHS0 — Tyreece Simpson (@tyreecesimpson9) July 25, 2024



Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 10:50 - Jul 26

Poorly served by his agent perhaps?

VanDusen added 10:55 - Jul 26

Well - that pushy agent did hia client great by insisting he was too big for us and would thrive elsewhere fast. Jayden Philogene take note... 6

Nutkins_Return added 11:12 - Jul 26

This has absolutely nothing to do with Jason Philogene and absolutely no comparison whatsoever. Jadon has done nothing wrong whereas absolutely I think Simpson has been badly advised. 2

Nutkins_Return added 11:13 - Jul 26

*Jaden...like a comp to spell it as many different ways....my phone partially to blame for my ones... 0

Ipswichbusiness added 11:17 - Jul 26

I thought that he had the potential to make it with us. The club didn’t want him to leave, so presumably they thought the same. We are now in the Premier league and he is back in league One.



He is still young enough to make it and I hope that he does, despite a couple of poor decisions. 0

Marinersnose added 11:23 - Jul 26

Greedy agents ruin careers. Sadly Simpson believed the hype and his career has nose dived. Physical and quick but not particularly mobile. Sad to see but he was a little outspoken. Youngsters need an agent who has the interest of the player but unfortunately many operate in the same way. Micah Richards highlights the agent power in his biography. 0

Dissboyitfc added 11:24 - Jul 26

That worked out well, agents can make or break a career! A while back I was speaking with the guy who brought him to Ipswich, he said he was a real prospect! I wonder how he could have turned out had he stayed and let KM work his wonders? Here’s the thing also I wonder what advice Lief got from his agent when he wanted to leave a premier league side and join league 1 Ipswich! 0

oldelsworthyfan added 11:31 - Jul 26

This will be his fifth club and he's still only 22.

It seems as if he listens to his agent instead of to those who want to make him a better player.

He had such potential. 0

ArnieM added 11:33 - Jul 26

How the mighty hath fallen eh! 0

