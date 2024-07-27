Eustace: I Want to Keep Szmodics But It's Down to the Clubs

Saturday, 27th Jul 2024 09:27 Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace says he’d like to keep Town target Sammie Szmodics at Ewood Park but the decision is out of his hands. TWTD revealed that the Blues and Rovers were in discussions regarding the 28-year-old more than a fortnight ago with discussions having continued since then with Town having lodged an initial bid of £6 million. We understand the two parties are inching towards an agreement which would see last season’s 27-goal Championship top scorer move to Portman Road. Rovers play a friendly at Wigan Athletic this afternoon with Eustace unsure whether the former Colchester forward will be in his squad. “Listen, it's down to the two clubs, it's not down to me,” Eustace told The Lancashire Telegraph regarding the situation. “Sam was magnificent for us last year, I want to keep him. He's a top player, I don't want to lose him. But what will be, will be. “He's been a great servant to us, whatever happens. I have spoken to him on a few occasions and he just wants to get fit and ready for the first games of the season. “He might be in the squad tomorrow, I am not too sure at the moment. We have to decide whether we think it's the right thing to do.” Eustace says regardless of whether Szmodics stays or moves to the Blues, he needs more firepower in his squad. “I think it's very important whether he stays or goes that we have players lined up," he added. “We need goals regardless. We need to bring the right players in that will make us better and will improve the team. “We need leaders in the team, we want to strengthen the middle of the pitch up. I want to make sure we have a competitive squad in all areas, whether Sammie goes or whether he stays. “We need to be a competitive Championship team and we need the right players to make sure we do.” Born in Colchester, Szmodics, a player we understand the Blues have eyed in the last couple of windows, came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree. A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022. Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups with the Republic of Ireland. He has now won four full caps. Elsewhere, former Blues forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 33, has joined Greenock Morton having left Kidderminster Harriers. Ex-Town loanee Danny Simpson, 37, has announced his retirement from football. Simpson, who won the Premier League title with Leicester, was with the Blues from Manchester United between March and May 2008, making seven starts and one sub appearance. He came very close to a return in the summer of 2009 but opted to join Newcastle United.

Photo: Nurphoto



ArnieM added 10:09 - Jul 27

Managers always want to keep their best players. Sometimes that's just not possible. 0

Chris_ITFC added 10:20 - Jul 27

Football manager wants to keep his top scorer and best player. 1

Europablue added 10:33 - Jul 27

In the Championship, you are better off with the money rather than a player who is too good for your level. 0

Linkboy13 added 10:45 - Jul 27

No point keeping a player who wants to be elsewhere. Also at the moment his value is high a bad season and it could drop dramatically. 0

ghostofescobar added 10:58 - Jul 27

So if he’s not in the squad for Blackburns friendly, it indicates he’s on his way to us?? 0

