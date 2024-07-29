Coogan to Play McCarthy in Keane World Cup Clash Movie

Monday, 29th Jul 2024 12:06 Former Town boss Mick McCarthy is set to be played by Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan and another former Blues manager Roy Keane by BAFTA-nominated Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke in Saipan, a new film about the famous bust-up between the pair at the 2002 World Cup. Keane, Ireland’s star player and captain, and McCarthy verbally clashed after the then-Manchester United midfielder had criticised the FAI’s preparation and the facilities they had provided ahead of the tournament, which was held in South Korea and Japan, and the player subsequently sent home. As well as two former Town managers, ex-skipper Matt Holland may also be portrayed having been a member of McCarthy’s squad at the tournament, scoring Ireland’s goal in their 1-1 draw with Cameroon. The Irish feature is directed by Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa, who previously made the 2013 comedy-drama Good Vibrations and the 2019 romance Ordinary Love. The original script is written by Paul Fraser and production is set to start this summer.

Photo: Action Images



Len_Brennan added 12:15 - Jul 29

Surely Matt Holland will play himself if he's featured; he still looks the same as he did in 2002. 10

Bluearmy_81 added 12:44 - Jul 29

First game of the season sells out in about an hour. Need a ground that holds about 40k really… “We’re not a big club..” Said by some on here in seeming acceptance of Evans killing the club and making it a footballing irrelevance only 3 years ago!! How times have changed!! 0

Swailsey added 12:50 - Jul 29

Super Mick 1, second worst manager 0. 0

wischip added 13:37 - Jul 29

Bonkers 0

