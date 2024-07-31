Trawler Boys Land Haddoch
Wednesday, 31st Jul 2024 10:47
Released U21s midfielder or right-back Ben Haddoch has joined Isthmian League Southern Central Lowestoft Town following his release by the Blues at the end of last season.
The 19-year-old joined the Town academy as a second-year scholar in the summer of 2022 from Bury Town and featured for the U21s last season, while also spending time on loan at Stowmarket.
“I am pleased to welcome Ben Haddoch to the club after he impressed throughout pre-season,” Lowestoft boss Jamie Godbold told his club’s website.
“Ben is a good young talent that can play in multiple positions. He has bags of energy, is technically excellent and has a good footballing brain.
“He’s had a good upbringing following a career with Ipswich Town and will be a great addition to the squad.”
