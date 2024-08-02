Gladbach Chief "Incredibly Disappointed" With Town Line-Up Switch
Friday, 2nd Aug 2024 13:19
Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus says Town’s decision to field an U21s squad in this afternoon’s friendly between the clubs at the ATS Sportpark in Heimstetten is “incredibly disappointing” (KO 2.30pm CET, 1.30pm BST).
The Blues announced last night that it would be a young squad managed by John McGreal taking on Die Fohlen in this afternoon’s match, Town having been impacted by injuries during pre-season.
Keeper Cieran Slicker is the only player with any first team experience in the Blues’ XI, while Die Fohlen have named a very strong side.
“We’ve had a great training camp and were hoping to round the week off with a friendly against strong English opposition,” Virkus told his club social media.
“That Ipswich have now gone against our contractual agreement due to personnel issues is incredibly disappointing and has left us very frustrated.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to find an alternate friendly opponent at short notice, so we have no choice but to try and make the best out of the situation.”
Ideally, Blues boss Kieran McKenna would have liked to have fielded two separate senior XIs in the games against Borussia and then Hoffenheim on Saturday, but admitted at the weekend he was struggling for numbers with a number of players having picked up knocks.
“We hope so because the games are pretty close apart,” McKenna said when asked whether he planned to field different sides in the two matches following last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf at Portman Road.
“But we don’t have the bodies for that in terms of senior players at the moment, so we’re going to have to have a look at it and try and find the right balance between stretching and pushing the boys with minutes but not over-pushing them. In an ideal scenario we’d have two separate XIs to play the games.”
Town U21s: Slicker, Jambang, H Barbrook, Maionis (c), Ayoola, Turner, Valentine, Carr, Foyo, Roberts, Ayinde. Subs: Williamson, Okunowo, Nwabueze, O Davis, T Taylor, Onuchukwu, Babb, Morgan.
Borussia: Omlin, Itakura, Stöger, Weigl, Honorat, Kleindienst, Plea, Netz, Reitz, Scally, Elvedi.
Photo: IMAGO/fohlenfoto via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]