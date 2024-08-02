Gladbach Chief "Incredibly Disappointed" With Town Line-Up Switch

Friday, 2nd Aug 2024 13:19 Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus says Town’s decision to field an U21s squad in this afternoon’s friendly between the clubs at the ATS Sportpark in Heimstetten is “incredibly disappointing” (KO 2.30pm CET, 1.30pm BST). The Blues announced last night that it would be a young squad managed by John McGreal taking on Die Fohlen in this afternoon’s match, Town having been impacted by injuries during pre-season. Keeper Cieran Slicker is the only player with any first team experience in the Blues’ XI, while Die Fohlen have named a very strong side. “We’ve had a great training camp and were hoping to round the week off with a friendly against strong English opposition,” Virkus told his club social media. “That Ipswich have now gone against our contractual agreement due to personnel issues is incredibly disappointing and has left us very frustrated. “Unfortunately, we were unable to find an alternate friendly opponent at short notice, so we have no choice but to try and make the best out of the situation.” Ideally, Blues boss Kieran McKenna would have liked to have fielded two separate senior XIs in the games against Borussia and then Hoffenheim on Saturday, but admitted at the weekend he was struggling for numbers with a number of players having picked up knocks. “We hope so because the games are pretty close apart,” McKenna said when asked whether he planned to field different sides in the two matches following last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf at Portman Road. “But we don’t have the bodies for that in terms of senior players at the moment, so we’re going to have to have a look at it and try and find the right balance between stretching and pushing the boys with minutes but not over-pushing them. In an ideal scenario we’d have two separate XIs to play the games.” Town U21s: Slicker, Jambang, H Barbrook, Maionis (c), Ayoola, Turner, Valentine, Carr, Foyo, Roberts, Ayinde. Subs: Williamson, Okunowo, Nwabueze, O Davis, T Taylor, Onuchukwu, Babb, Morgan. Borussia: Omlin, Itakura, Stöger, Weigl, Honorat, Kleindienst, Plea, Netz, Reitz, Scally, Elvedi.

Photo: IMAGO/fohlenfoto via Reuters Connect



Bluemike31 added 13:24 - Aug 2

What an embarrassment 0

ImAbeliever added 13:25 - Aug 2

Not ‘Good’ 0

Lord_Mac added 13:29 - Aug 2

I can see his point to be fair. Probably the end of our participation this tournaent. 1

tetchris added 13:29 - Aug 2

Ashton needs to get his finger out and get some deals done! 0

muhrensleftfoot added 13:30 - Aug 2

A poor show. Not surprised Borussia Mönchengladbach are not happy. Not up to the usual high standards set by our current ownership 0

EatonBlue added 13:31 - Aug 2

Monchensadbach.

By the way, why is he holding an ice cream? 0

VitalSigns added 13:31 - Aug 2

The club would only take this step as a last resort. I’m afraid however it does reflect poorly on our professionalism. A combination of injuries to players and a definite lack of signings have put us in this position. We desperately need to get players in. 0

Saxonblue74 added 13:32 - Aug 2

Not great, but let's hope our lads go out and beat them after these comments! 1

Cervantes added 13:33 - Aug 2

This doesn't reflect very well on us. It's important to protect our senior players but it's also important to conduct ourselves properly. With the caveat of not knowing the complete picture, it seems like we're short changing our opponents. It's not the sort of behaviour that I've come to expect from our club over the last two or three years. -1

itfc1108 added 13:34 - Aug 2

He will be rightly offended also because we have chosen to play the youngsters against team, rather than Hoffenheim. 0

TractorfactorSteve added 13:35 - Aug 2

I know it's an old one but when will we next get the chance to hear the opposition begin their chant of 'Give us a B etc? They might be 5-0 up by the time they're finished. 0

ArnieM added 13:42 - Aug 2

Doubt we’ll be invited back. Our ore season is very stop start and so many players either not even undertaken pre season or are out injured. This is not going to plan atm -1

Nazemariner added 13:42 - Aug 2

I can't say I blame him. It's not a good look for our club, but we have to prepare for the season in a manner that benefits Ipswich Town. -1

MickMccarthyWasRight added 13:45 - Aug 2

German Mr Potato head 0

Karlosfandangal added 13:45 - Aug 2

Not good for the start of the season, not having enough players and Two of the best sides in the Prem as our opening fixtures 0

